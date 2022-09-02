Chrishell Stause Claps Back At Unnamed Costar With A Simple 'I Hate Fake' Post
The upcoming season of Selling Sunset hasn't aired, but Chrishell Stause hinted at some behind-the-scenes drama with a mystery costar.
"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," the former soap opera actress said in an Instagram story post that included the Mariah Carey song, "Thirsty."
"Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent," she added. "Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."
The realtor also shared she was prepared to show evidence of her unnamed coworker's behavior.
"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," she continued in a follow-up message. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle."
MARY FITZGERALD ADMITS SHE WAS 'SHOCKED' WHEN CHRISHELL STAUSE & JASON OPPEINHEIM STARTED DATING
The actress continued, "But don't try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you. You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins."
It's unclear who Stause referenced in her heated statement, but viewers can assume that it isn't Christine Quinn. The Balenciaga model announced last month that she would be leaving both the Oppenheim group and the show.
WHY FANS THINK 'SELLING SUNSET' STAR CHRISHELL STAUSE & NONBINARY SINGER G FLIP ARE DATING
"I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Quinn teased. "My husband and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."
While Quinn is enjoying motherhood and working at her start-up, Stause has a new cast member she's feuding with this season — and she's hinted they are a new addition to the franchise.
It was announced — in the same month that Quinn confirmed her departure— that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young would be joining the Los Angeles-based show.
Tiesi is best known for her relationship with Nick Cannon. The two recently celebrated the birth of their son, Legendary, last June.
Ultimately, fans have to wait until season 6 to know which one of the new agents angered the author.
Quinn announced her departure on Daily Pop.