Chrishell Stause Claps Back At Unnamed Costar With A Simple 'I Hate Fake' Post

The upcoming season of Selling Sunset hasn't aired, but Chrishell Stause hinted at some behind-the-scenes drama with a mystery costar.

"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," the former soap opera actress said in an Instagram story post that included the Mariah Carey song, "Thirsty."

"Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent," she added. "Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."