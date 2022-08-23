OK Magazine
Christine Quinn Spotted On Set Of Secret Fashion Project Days After 'Selling Sunset' Exit Made Headlines

christine pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 23 2022, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Days after reality maven Christine Quinn made headlines for leaving beloved streaming series Selling Sunset , it seems we may have a better sense of what the star’s next career moves may be — starting with a top-secret fashion flick.

CHRISTINE QUINN WILL NOT BE RETURNING FOR SEASON 6 OF 'SELLING SUNSET'

christinequinn
Source: mega

On Tuesday, August 23, the Netflix style icon was spotted in several behind-the-scenes snaps of a secret fashion film shot in Los Angeles, Calif.

Depicted alongside British avant-garde designer Christian Cowan, Quinn spoted several bold looks, namely, a lilac-colored mini dress with an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline. The gown also featured ruched detailing and what appears to be a minimalist train.

christine

NETFLIX 'DISINVITED' CHRISTINE QUINN FROM THE MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS AFTER SHE WENT OFF ON 'SELLING SUNSET' CREATOR ADAM DIVELLO, SOURCE DISHES

Earlier this week, sources revealed that Quinn would not be appearing on Selling Sunset’s upcoming sixth and seventh seasons, as OK! previously reported. Quinn’s departure from the series was reportedly a mutual decision, made by both the 33-year-old TV personality as well as higher-ups at Netflix.

christine
Source: mega

The media maven reportedly wanted to focus more on her modeling career, allegedly signing with IMG Models while continuing to pursue real estate at her husband’s company, RealOpen. The star announced she had left the Oppenheim Group back in May.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn told People about her decision to leave the group this spring. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Source: OK! Magazine

Weeks before revealing her fate with the company, Quinn was conspicuously absent from Selling Sunset’s season five reunion, which aired earlier in May.

Love Quinn’s outfit? Keep scrolling for ways to snag her look without breaking the bank.

express
Source: Express

Express’s Endless Rose Ruffle Off the Shoulder Mini Dress retails for $80 at express.com.

nordstrom
Source: Nordstrom

English Factory’s Ruffle Cotton Babydoll Minidress retails for $80 at nordstrom.com.

bloomingdales
Source: Bloomingdale's

Aqua’s Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress retails for $248 at bloomingdales.com.

