Christine Quinn Spotted On Set Of Secret Fashion Project Days After 'Selling Sunset' Exit Made Headlines

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Days after reality maven Christine Quinn made headlines for leaving beloved streaming series Selling Sunset , it seems we may have a better sense of what the star’s next career moves may be — starting with a top-secret fashion flick.

CHRISTINE QUINN WILL NOT BE RETURNING FOR SEASON 6 OF 'SELLING SUNSET'