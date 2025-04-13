Chrissy Metz Denies Using Ozempic For 100-Pound Weight Loss: 'I Don't Even Take Tylenol'

Chrissy Metz set the record straight about her stunning 100-pound weight loss.

As rumors swirl around Ozempic and gastric bypass surgery, the This Is Us star shared her secrets during a revealing interview with Daily Mail.

While Metz’s character Kate Pearson contemplated gastric bypass surgery in This Is Us, she firmly stated, "I’ve 'never' had that type of surgery."

She humorously added, "I don’t even take Tylenol, like, I really am such a weirdo that way."