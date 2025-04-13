or
Chrissy Metz Denies Using Ozempic For 100-Pound Weight Loss: 'I Don't Even Take Tylenol'

Photo of Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz; photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: @chrissymetz/Instagram

Chrissy Metz shared how she lost 100 pounds, denying she uses Ozempic.

April 13 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Chrissy Metz set the record straight about her stunning 100-pound weight loss.

As rumors swirl around Ozempic and gastric bypass surgery, the This Is Us star shared her secrets during a revealing interview with Daily Mail.

While Metz’s character Kate Pearson contemplated gastric bypass surgery in This Is Us, she firmly stated, "I’ve 'never' had that type of surgery."

She humorously added, "I don’t even take Tylenol, like, I really am such a weirdo that way."

Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: @chrissymetz/Instagram

The actress denied she's using Ozempic.

She’s candid about her dietary habits and fitness journey, explaining, "It wouldn’t take with me. I could eat past it. With anything, it’s a lifestyle change."

The 44-year-old actress is hitting the promotional trail for her new children’s book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings, and she’s spilling the tea on her health journey.

Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: David Stanwell

Chrissy Metz said she enjoys 'strength training.'

"I have always enjoyed strength training. I’ve always enjoyed lifting weights," she quipped, emphasizing, "I don’t want to run unless I’m being chased."

With Hollywood buzzing about Ozempic, the actress weighed in, stating: "It’s something I feel like, it is so personal and sure, I think it’s important to, like, destigmatize anything."

However, she asserted: "I think ultimately, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good and feel good about ourselves."

Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: @chrissymetz/Instagram

Chrissy Metz moved to Nashville, Tenn.

Based out of Nashville, Metz is working closely with a personal trainer who is on a weight-loss journey, too. “We have things in common where it’s not just like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Like, I don’t want to be yelled at. I want to be lovingly supported in whatever it is that I’m doing,” she revealed, highlighting the supportive dynamic of their workouts.

For the Florida native, she wants to live for as long as she could, adding that she took a deeply psychological approach to her health journey.

"I’m literally doing it because I am nervous about aging, about osteoporosis or arthritis, you know, and because they are now discovering so much about health overall," she said.

Photo of Chrissy Metz
Source: @chrissymetz/Instagram

Chrissy Metz is working with a trainer to lose some weight.

"So much of my food issues, personally, are psychological in that like, yes, you could sort of put a band-aid on the problem. But like, What’s the bigger issue?" she added.

