Chrissy Metz Is Able to Dabble in Children's Books Because of the 'Progress' She Made While Writing Her Memoir: 'The Confidence in Myself Has Grown'

Chrissy Metz isn't sure she would be releasing children's books if she didn't face her past and write her memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, which was released in 2018.

"I never wanted to do a memoir. I was like, 'What do I have to say? Maybe it's too soon,' and my literary agent was like, 'Chrissy, you have a lot to say and people want to hear it.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' She's like, 'They do,' and I was like, 'Well, if I can impact life lessons through each chapter of what I've learned and how I don't have it all figured out, then I will.' I don't know that I would have been able to write children's books if I didn't write the memoir first because of the progress I've made mentally, emotionally and psychologically. My confidence and trust in myself has grown. Going through my childhood and everything that I felt sort of opened up another door for me," the 44-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing her new children's book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings, which comes out on Tuesday, April 8.