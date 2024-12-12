NEWS Meghan Trainor Says Her Slim Down Came From 'Lifting Weights' and 'Chasing' Around Her 2 Kids Amid Ozempic Rumors Source: mega Meghan Trainor hits the gym three times a week.

Meghan Trainor achieved her leaner body the old-fashioned way despite fans accusing her of using Ozempic. On the Thursday, December 12, episode of Today, the singer explained she started shedding the pounds when she began a weight-lifting routine.

"I’m not crazy. I try to go three times a week," the mom-of-two spilled of hitting the gym. "I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen." Trainor, 30, noted that taking care of her and husband Daryl Sabara's two children also helps her burn extra calories.

"I mean, look at those kids. I’ve got to lift them up and chase them. I’m exhausted," the "Mother" vocalist shared. "They come and visit me every single workout. They come at the end." "I just saw I can be stronger, you know?" the star added of why she changed her lifestyle.

While the blonde beauty didn't address people's Ozempic accusations, she confessed on a November episode of her "Workin' On It With Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast that she went too far on cosmetic procedures for her face. "I got too much Botox and I need help," she declared." I messed up."

"I've had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead," she shared. "Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true."

"I cannot smile anymore. Look, this is as big as I can smile. Now, I can’t unsee it. And everywhere I go I cannot smile," she admitted. "My face hurts to smile, to even try. I don’t look happy. Somebody help me!" The "All About That Bass" vocalist explained she continued to get the forehead treatments because she loved the results. "I was like, 'This is young.' People gave me compliments [saying], 'You look rested,'" Trainor recalled. "So, I was like, 'I'm going to do it again.' I just got back from tour."