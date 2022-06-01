Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Still Giving Herself Shots For The IVF Process: 'Hate How Good I Am At This Now'

It's been over a year and a half since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their third child, son Jack, during the last trimester, but the duo haven't given up hope when it comes to expanding their family.

A few months ago, the 36-year-old model revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of becoming pregnant again, and she shared an update on the process late last night — while she was binging on Bravo, of course!