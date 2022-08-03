Proud Mama! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Announce Pregnancy With Their Miracle Baby
Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again! The proud mom, who tragically suffered a miscarriage with her son Jack back in 2020, announced her latest pregnancy with hubby John Legend in a joyful Instagram message.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the television personality captioned a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump on Wednesday, August 3.
"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. ?I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
The 36-year-old — who already shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4 with Legend — flaunted her adorable baby bump in a series of sweet snapshots. In the first photo, the Teigen posed at a side angle in a black crop top and lacy black bottoms. The second pic treated fans and followers to a front view of her new curves.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty had been undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of becoming pregnant with their third child.
"I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," the cookbook author wrote to her social media at the time. "I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b***h, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"
This comes a year and a half after the heartbreaking loss of her unborn son in September 2020. Last year, the Lip Sync Battle host shared a touching tribute on the one year anniversary of her miscarriage.
"To the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," she wrote at the time. "I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever."