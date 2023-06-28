Surprise! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now a family of six!
After welcoming daughter Esti earlier this year, the pair, who also share son Miles and daughter Luna, announced they welcomed another child via surrogate: a son named Son Wren Alexander Stephens, who was born on Monday, June 19.
"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again," the cookbook author, 37, wrote in a lengthy note on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"
"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again," she continued. "And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
At this time, the duo met "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra," she gushed. "I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."
Though the first embryo didn't work, they were patient and overjoyed when they learned Alexandra was pregnant.
- Relive Chrissy Teigen's 10 Cutest Moments With Her Kids as Her and John Legend's Family-of-Five 'Could Not Be Happier': Photos
- Chrissy Teigen Savagely Slams 'Piece of S***' Plastic Surgeon Accusing Her of 'Overfilling' Her Face: 'I Gained Weight'
- Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Addressing Issues in 'Therapy' After Third Annual Girls' Weekend With Eldest Daughter Luna: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," she said.
"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she added. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."