Surprise! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate

"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again," the cookbook author, 37, wrote in a lengthy note on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"

"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again," she continued. "And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."