John Legend Gushes Over Pregnant Wife Chrissy Teigen As Model Flaunts Baby Bump & Bikini Body On Vacation
Chrissy Teigen is soaking up every last minute of her adorable baby bump before welcoming her third child into the world with her husband, John Legend.
The model looked flawless in her latest Instagram post, as she showed off her stunning curves in a revealing black bikini.
"@mondayswimwear coming through with a comfortable and cute boulder holder," Teigen wrote alongside the alluring video on Wednesday, December 21.
The mom-of-two's handsome hubby could barely contain his emotions as the "Love Me Now" singer flooded the comments section with numerous heart-eyed emojis.
The longtime lovebirds tied the knot in 2013 and share two children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Legend and Teigen have been candidly open about the loss of their unborn son, Jack, who didn't make it after Teigen had an emergency "life-saving abortion" in September 2020.
Teigen has been overjoyed to bring fans along throughout the journey of her rainbow baby pregnancy and has continuously received loads of support beneath every updated progression picture.
"So precious! Here comes MIRACLE #3 thank you GOD ❤️🌈🌻🌺🌟 for blessing them again. They deserve it! You two are such loving present parents!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one admirer expressed of the beloved couple, while another added, "I need to now how you looks so gorgeous this far into your pregnancy. Glowing! ❤️."
"Girl! No stretch marks???? What sort of witchcraft???" asked a third fan, as others began to play a guessing game of the gender of Teigen's child.
"You look amazing! Do you know what you’re having or will it be a surprise? My guess is a boy ❤️," wrote one user, as another disagreed, stating, "Definitely a girl ❤️."
While most followers poured their love through Teigen's comments section, other individuals seemingly disapproved of Teigen's stripped down snap.
"No offense but why do you need to display yourself and obviously John doesn’t care! Just asking. Not heard of in my time!" one user harshly judged the star, as another chimed in and questioned, "Don’t you want to keep ANYTHING private?"
Earlier in her day, the cookbook author shared a sweet snap of herself and son Miles splashing in the water, surrounded by a stunning ocean view.
"Storks illustrated? I don’t know," Teigen joked of her play on words, as her supportive husband commented, '"Storks Illustrated' is some of your best work. 😍."