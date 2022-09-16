Chrissy Teigen Confesses She Had An Abortion — Not Miscarriage — With Her Late Son Jack

A few years after Chrissy Teigen announced she had lost her third son, Jack, she is now clarifying that she actually had an abortion.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John [Legend] and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” the model, 36, said at Propper Daly's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit, which was held on Thursday, September 15.