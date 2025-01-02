Makeup-Free Chrissy Teigen, 39, Covers Up in a White Towel While Relaxing in a Sauna: Photo
Chrissy Teigen took a second to relax and unwind as she wore nothing but a white towel to cover up in a new snap.
"Saunasa!" the caption, which was referring to a song, read via Instagram on Wednesday, January 1.
Of course, people loved seeing the model, 39, appear to be taking some time off. One person wrote, "That’s hot, loves it," while another said, "Knew you couldn't resist not post a picture semi nude😂."
A third person added, "So naturally beautiful ❤️❤️🔥🔥," while a fourth gushed, "Wow looking so beautiful & hot so great picture and happy new year dear friend 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Teigen, who is married to John Legend, shared some fun moments from her family vacation on social media as of late.
"🤍🤍🤍 love London sooo much. Harrods and hamley’s on Christmas Eve was by far the craziest thing I have ever done on my life but I’m grateful for the experience," she captioned a video clip of her adventures with her kiddos — sons Miles and Wren Alexander and daughters Luna and Esti Maxine.
The cookbook author included her family's visit to the Palace of Westminster, in addition to them checking out the Arsenal vs. Ipswich soccer game on December 27.
"Feeling good about this," Teigen, who sported an Ipswich scarf and hat, said to the camera, as Legend added, "The future's bright!"
"Feeling good, let's go! Yess!" Teigen added.
In addition to celebrating Christmas across the pond, Teigen also posted a sweet tribute to her husband, who turned 46 on December 28, 2024.
To our everything, the soul of our home (I’m the heart) we love you so much. Happy 46th birthday. You spent it taking the kids to the bubble experience in London at 8am, and now we are heading to the devil wears Prada musical because you’re up for any kind of date night you can get, ever. I love you so much, we love you so much. Happy birthday," Teigen captured a photo of the musician while at the Bubble Planet Experience.