Chrissy Teigen Bares Her Growing Baby Bump In Sexy Nude Selfie — See The Racy Snap!

In August, Teigen announced she and Legend would be welcoming another child — not too long after she lost her third child, a boy named Jack. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the TV personality wrote.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"