John Legend Admits He and Chrissy Teigen Don't Mind Being 'Outnumbered' With 4 Children: 'We Are Having Fun'

"We are very outnumbered now," Legend — who also shares Luna and Miles with Teigen — candidly admitted to Rachel Lindsay in a recent interview. "We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."

The Hollywood power couple could not be happier with their newest additions, making them feel like their family is finally complete. "It's always been Chrissy's dream to have four kids, and now they can sit back a little and enjoy what they've managed to build together," an insider explained..