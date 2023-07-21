John Legend Admits He and Chrissy Teigen Don't Mind Being 'Outnumbered' With 4 Children: 'We Are Having Fun'
John Legend is loving life as a dad-of-four!
The Voice coach opened up about how he and wife Chrissy Teigen have navigated being parents to their growing brood after the model gave birth to their third child, daughter Esti, before shocking the world with the arrival of son Wren Alexander.
"We are very outnumbered now," Legend — who also shares Luna and Miles with Teigen — candidly admitted to Rachel Lindsay in a recent interview. "We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
The Hollywood power couple could not be happier with their newest additions, making them feel like their family is finally complete. "It's always been Chrissy's dream to have four kids, and now they can sit back a little and enjoy what they've managed to build together," an insider explained..
"Chrissy and John aren't getting much sleep," as they're "too excited" about their brood "to be tired," the source continued of their new additions. "They are absolutely ecstatic."
Legend and Teigen's happily ever after with their kiddos comes nearly three years after the tragic loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks due to a partial placenta abruption.
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'Aren't Getting Much Sleep' After Welcoming 2 Kids This Year: 'They Feel Their Family Is Complete Now'
- Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Cradles Her Newborn Brother Wren in Adorable Family Photos
- Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Her and John Legend's 4 Kids After Welcoming Son Wren Via Surrogate
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X." the Cravings author gushed in a recent social media update following the birth of her second daughter in January.
In June, the pair announced they welcomed their latest addition. "We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," Teigen wrote in the birth announcement.
Extra conducted the interview with Legend about life with four kids.