Chrissy Teigen Calls Medic 'My Butt Hero' as She Begs Him to 'Fix' Her While Getting Injection in Her Bare Behind: Photo
Chrissy Teigen documented quite an intimate at-home medical appointment on the night of Monday, March 17.
In an Instagram Story post, the model was laying on her stomach with her pants slightly pulled down to expose her bare behind, where a medic had a needle injecting her.
"My butt hero please fix me," the mom-of-four captioned the confusing selfie.
It's unclear why Teigen, 39, was getting the shot and if it was for a cosmetic or health reason.
It was just a few days earlier that the cookbook author ridiculed people who called her out for having a "changed appearance."
The star began her video by calling haters "miserable people," asking, "Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things?"
"Remember thinking things? Like, you'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, 'Oh, that person looks like s---. Ugh, I would never have that haircut. Those teeth suck.' Like, we all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we'd spit it out, and it would go into the universe, and it would disappear. Just do that," she continued. "Like, what the f--- is wrong with you? Now you take the time to type it out?"
"Someone's like, 'Oh, feeling really good about myself today,' and you're like, 'You shouldn't feel good about yourself because you look like s--- and your backyard looks dumb. The cheeks look too filled. Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that?'" Teigen said, mentioning the rude remarks she reads about herself. "'Ew, I would never. I would never. I would never, that's so gross.' Just say those things inside, in your head, say them inside your big brain... Keep those big beautiful thoughts to yourself."
The Chrissy's Court co-host also denied getting filler in her cheeks, noting, "Why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks? Why would I consciously choose to do that?"
The star has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures over the years, admitting she had buccal fat removal from her face and underwent three b----- augmentations.
"I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out," she confessed on Watch What Happens Live last year.
In 2020, she explained her reasoning behind getting the first enhancement, spilling, "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."
"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" Teigen declared of having the implants removed. "So don't worry about me! I'll still have b-----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."