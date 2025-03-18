Chrissy Teigen Calls Medic 'My Butt Hero' as She Begs Him to 'Fix' Her While Getting Injection in Her Bare Behind: Photo

The star began her video by calling haters "miserable people," asking, "Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things?"

"Remember thinking things? Like, you'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, 'Oh, that person looks like s---. Ugh, I would never have that haircut. Those teeth suck.' Like, we all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we'd spit it out, and it would go into the universe, and it would disappear. Just do that," she continued. "Like, what the f--- is wrong with you? Now you take the time to type it out?"