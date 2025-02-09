Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Criticized for Bathing With 3 of Her Kids: Photo
Chrissy Teigen won’t let her trolls win.
On Saturday, February 8, the mother-of-four clapped back at a hater after sharing a photo of herself bathing with kids Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, 1.
“Why is she always in dirty bathwater?” one person penned under the image of the cookbook author naked in foggy water while hugging her kiddos.
“It’s a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin, but go off!” Teigen replied.
In addition to the critique about her cleanliness, many followers bashed the controversial post — which was captioned “BAHHHHHHHHHHH” — for other reasons.
“Because of how strange she is in general, I won't comment on how abnormal it is to bathe with her son who is in about the 3rd grade,” one person stated, while another added, “Cringe, kids deserve privacy too 😬.”
A third user echoed, “Isn’t her son a little old to be taking a bath with his naked mom?? Very strange,” as a fourth said, “The bath pic is weird and unnecessary.”
“Why do people post stuff like this on social media???” one more critic asked.
Despite all the backlash, Teigen chose not to fight back on any other comments. The model, 39 — who additionally shares daughter Luna, 8, with husband John Legend — also received positive remarks about the family photo.
“The best ♥️,” Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent penned, while a fan noted, “Soooo sweet 💕💕💕.”
A third supporter defended Teigen’s choice, writing, “Natural and beautiful. Just because I didn't feel comfortable doing this doesn’t mean I’d ever judge.”
As OK! previously reported, the divisive celeb last made headlines on Thursday, February 6, by dissing Donald Trump’s administration for attacking Selena Gomez.
“I love her,” Teigen said of the actress. “Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of.”
Teigen was referring to how Gomez shared a video clip hysterically crying after Trump began to deport illegal immigrants.
“The fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about it is f------ preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behavior,” she stated while chatting with TMZ.
In the footage, Gomez wiped away tears as she said, “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”
After receiving tons of hate, the Emmy nominated star posted, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”