Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at 'Miserable' People Accusing Her of Getting a 'New Face' in Fiesty Rant

chrissy teigen
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen called out 'miserable' trolls, who accused her of getting a 'new face,' via Instagram.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen isn’t here for the hate.

On Saturday, March 15, the Chrissy’s Court star fired back at online critics who called out her “changed appearance,” telling them to “stop being miserable.”

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen fired back at trolls criticizing her looks.

"Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things?" John Legend’s wife asked in an Instagram rant. "Remember thinking things? Like, you'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, 'Oh, that person looks like s---. Ugh, I would never have that haircut. Those teeth suck.' Like, we all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we'd spit it out, and it would go into the universe, and it would disappear."

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram
She added, "Just do that. Like, what the f--- is wrong with you? Now you take the time to type it out? Like someone's like, 'Oh, feeling really good about myself today,' and you're like, 'You shouldn't feel good about yourself because you look like s--- and your backyard looks dumb.'"

Teigen then listed off some of the comments she’s seen.

"'The cheeks look too filled,'" she said, mocking her critics. "'Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that? Ew, I would never. I would never. I would never, that's so gross.'"

"Just say those things inside, in your head," she advised. "Say them inside your big brain... Keep those big beautiful thoughts to yourself."

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

The model told her fans to 'keep their thoughts inside their big brain.'

She also shut down speculation that she intentionally altered her face.

"Why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks?" she questioned. "Why would I consciously choose to do that?"

Back in 2019, Teigen revealed she underwent buccal fat removal.

"I did that Dr. [Jason] Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," she shared on Instagram while showing off her sculpted cheekbones. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results."

"I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?" she said proudly. "No shame in my game.”

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

The mom-of-four admitted to getting buccal fat removal.

Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, has been candid about her other plastic surgeries, including getting Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating, calling it the “best move I have ever made.”

The FABLife star even got armpit liposuction in 2017, telling Refinery29, "It was one of the best things."

She also revealed that she got a b----- implant in her early 20s.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," she told Glamour U.K. in 2020. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"It's a big secret, but I don't care,” she admitted. “It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

chrissy teigen
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen said she has 'no regrets' about her cosmetic procedures.

Teigen, who shares four kids: Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren, with Legend, let it slip in 2024 that she had her "b---- done three times" while playing a game with Below Deck alum Kate Chastain on Watch What Happens Live. "I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out."

That same year, she showed off her surgical scars while out with her husband.

"Date night, very rare but it happens ... b------- out, scars out," she said in a video, rocking a black plunging dress and a sparkling body chain.

"Oh yeah, baby," Legend chimed in, stepping into the frame.

