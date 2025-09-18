or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoHEALTH

Chrissy Teigen Started Ozempic After Late Miscarriage Since She Had a 'Pregnant Belly With No Baby': 'My Body Was Completely Stuck'

Photo of Chrissy Teigen
Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son Jack at 20 weeks into the model's pregnancy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen revealed she started taking weight-loss drug Ozempic after her tragic miscarriage in 2020.

The model got candid on her experience during the Thursday, September 18, episode of her "Self-Conscious" podcast, explaining she fell into a "deep depression" since she was "seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it."

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen's Ozempic Experience

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Chrissy Teigen started Ozempic because her 'body was stuck' after she lost her third child during the pregnancy.
Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen started Ozempic because her 'body was stuck' after she lost her third child during the pregnancy.

"My body was completely stuck. I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I wasn't comfortable with," she recalled of the tough time period with husband John Legend.

The Cravings cookbook author took the medication for a year but didn't see results — until "all of a sudden, I was finally able to lose the weight that was reminding me of the baby that I had lost."

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-four, 39, called the drug "a genie in a bottle" but confessed there are also some negative sides to the popular injection.

Teigen recalled waking up and realizing she "wasn't hungry," which "was frustrating for me because I know that logically you need food to have energy."

Article continues below advertisement

Finding the Right Dosage

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of the model revealed she completely lost her appetite when she started the weight-loss medication.
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The model revealed she completely lost her appetite when she started the weight-loss medication.

The podcast host confessed she would sometimes force herself to eat — something that was "almost torturous."

"Not being hungry at all and consuming food …I f------ hate that. I love being hungry. I love craving food. I love desiring food," said the star, who's released multiple cookbooks and baking mixes. "I get so excited to make it, to try it, to taste every part of it."

Fortunately, Teigen found the "right dosage," which brought back her "feelings of hunger."

Teigen prefaced the podcast episode by writing on her Instagram that taking the drug comes with "shame" and "relief," which made her feel "emotional."

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tragic Loss

As OK! reported, Teigen shared details of her tragedy when it occurred in 2020, even posting vulnerable photos from the hospital.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she spilled. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

"To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive," she expressed. "We will always love you."

Article continues below advertisement

The Family Welcomed 2 More Children

Photo of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share two daughters and two sons.
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share two daughters and two sons.

After the heartbreak, the spouses decided to try again for a third child.

Due to her complications, Teigen tried to carry on her own, but they also used a surrogate, resulting in them welcoming two babies within just a few months of each other.

Daughter Esti was born in January 2023, while son Wren arrived that June. The duo is also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.