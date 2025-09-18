Chrissy Teigen Started Ozempic After Late Miscarriage Since She Had a 'Pregnant Belly With No Baby': 'My Body Was Completely Stuck'

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen revealed she started taking weight-loss drug Ozempic after her tragic miscarriage in 2020. The model got candid on her experience during the Thursday, September 18, episode of her "Self-Conscious" podcast, explaining she fell into a "deep depression" since she was "seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it."

Chrissy Teigen's Ozempic Experience

Source: mega Chrissy Teigen started Ozempic because her 'body was stuck' after she lost her third child during the pregnancy.

"My body was completely stuck. I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant. So, when I had lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds that I wasn't comfortable with," she recalled of the tough time period with husband John Legend. The Cravings cookbook author took the medication for a year but didn't see results — until "all of a sudden, I was finally able to lose the weight that was reminding me of the baby that I had lost."

The mom-of-four, 39, called the drug "a genie in a bottle" but confessed there are also some negative sides to the popular injection. Teigen recalled waking up and realizing she "wasn't hungry," which "was frustrating for me because I know that logically you need food to have energy."

Finding the Right Dosage

Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram The model revealed she completely lost her appetite when she started the weight-loss medication.

The podcast host confessed she would sometimes force herself to eat — something that was "almost torturous." "Not being hungry at all and consuming food …I f------ hate that. I love being hungry. I love craving food. I love desiring food," said the star, who's released multiple cookbooks and baking mixes. "I get so excited to make it, to try it, to taste every part of it." Fortunately, Teigen found the "right dosage," which brought back her "feelings of hunger." Teigen prefaced the podcast episode by writing on her Instagram that taking the drug comes with "shame" and "relief," which made her feel "emotional."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tragic Loss

As OK! reported, Teigen shared details of her tragedy when it occurred in 2020, even posting vulnerable photos from the hospital. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she spilled. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." "To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive," she expressed. "We will always love you."

The Family Welcomed 2 More Children

Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share two daughters and two sons.