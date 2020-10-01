Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the devastating news of the passing away of their unborn son.

The couple took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of their “little Jack,” who could not survive the pregnancy complications. The news of Teigen’s baby’s death comes after she was hospitalized for her baby being in the “danger zone.”

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” the 34-year-old grieved on Instagram, captioning a series of pictures that showed her on the hospital bed with her husband, Legend, 41, by her side.

Teigen wrote that she and her husband never decide on baby names until after birth, however, they decided to call the “little guy” Jack.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Teigen went on to thank everyone for the positive energy, thoughts and prayers.

“We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” she said, adding that she is grateful for her life and her wonderful babies Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she concluded her post.

Legend took to Twitter to retweet the heartbreaking news.

“We love you, jack,” he wrote.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

As OK! previously reported, Teigen was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, due to excessive bleeding from her placenta during her third pregnancy. She had multiple blood transfusions.

On Tuesday, September 29, Teigen told followers that she endured a “really scary morning,” revealing that she had a “huge clot” and that doctors scrambled to find a heartbeat for her baby.