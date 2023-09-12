Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Her 4 Adorable Kids, Reveals Daughter Esti's Teeth Are Coming In

"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened," Teigen shared this summer of how they made the decision to expand their family.

"I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again. And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos," she continued. "We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."