Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Her 4 Adorable Kids, Reveals Daughter Esti's Teeth Are Coming In
Chrissy Teigen is happier — and busier — than ever after welcoming two kids this year with husband John Legend.
On Monday, September 11, the model shared a few new family photos, many of which featured their daughter Esti, who turns 8 months old on September 13, and 2-month-old son, Wren.
The snaps featured Wren sitting with his big sister Luna, 7, and Esti hanging out in a miniature Adirondack chair alongside her mom. A few of the photos captured Esti's budding two front teeth on her lower gums.
"Wren is a little squishy sweetheart," one fan gushed, while another noted of Esti's smile "Those little teeth!!!"
"Beautiful babies😍😍," declared a third Instagram user, with a fourth wrote, "You look so happy, that's wonderful to see! 😍."
As OK! reported, Teigen and Legend decided to try for a baby on their own and use a surrogate to increase their chances after the Cravings cookbook author suffered a miscarriage in 2020.
The mom-of-four gave birth to Esti on January 13, and their surrogate welcomed Wren on June 19. The pair are also parents to son Miles, 5.
"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened," Teigen shared this summer of how they made the decision to expand their family.
"I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again. And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos," she continued. "We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
Not long after, they learned their surrogate was pregnant as well.
"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly," The Voice coach said in a recent interview about parenting four kids. "The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."