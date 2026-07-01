PHOTOS Chrissy Teigen Goes Braless in Tight Dress During Casual Summer Outing in Los Angeles: See Photos Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen wowed in a tight dress and no bra at recent appearance in LA. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Turning a fro-yo store into a fashion show, Chrissy Teigen, 40, wowed as she stepped out without her bra on Monday, June 29. Teigen stopped by The Bigg Chill in Westwood, Los Angeles, to announce a Cravings collaboration built around four new sweet treats.

Article continues below advertisement

On Full Display

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen went braless at event for her brand Cravings.

Showing up at the event wearing a tight mint midi-length knit dress from designer Jacquemus, a pair of see-through slingback heels and completing the look with bedazzled Miss Dior sunglasses, she looked camera-ready as she grabbed a bite and smiled for photos outside of the popular spot.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen seen enjoying herself recently in LA.

Wearing her hair in a summery shoulder-length bob and full glam, she brought along one of her sons — who looked super cute in a pink polo shirt — khaki shorts and white sneakers.

Article continues below advertisement

'What’s Your Guess!?'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to tease upcoming collaboration with The Bigg Chill.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is a lifestyle, food, and kitchenware brand founded by the television personality and model. She first launched with a series of best-selling cookbooks, but has now expanded the brand into retail and consumer goods, with her most recent announcement being the collaboration. On the brand's Instagram page, she began teasing the announcement to her 1.3 million followers on Friday, June 26, with the cryptic caption "What’s your guess!? 👀." Fans ran to the comment section, and some even guessed correctly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She brought along one of her four kids for the event.

Then, to confirm, she posted a video of her young children enjoying the desserts, set to release on July 6, captioning the post, "YOU GUESSED IT! ✨ We can’t wait to partner with a family favorite @thebiggchill ✨ Join us TOMORROW to be the first to try our four new treats for FREE and meet Chrissy! 2:00 to 3:00 at Bigg Chill! Can't wait to see you all there!"

Article continues below advertisement

Her Career

Source: MEGA After being discovered, she began her career on the TV show 'Deal or No Deal.'