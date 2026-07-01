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Chrissy Teigen Goes Braless in Tight Dress During Casual Summer Outing in Los Angeles: See Photos

Image of Chrissy Teigen wowed in a tight dress and no bra at recent appearance in LA.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen wowed in a tight dress and no bra at recent appearance in LA.

July 1 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

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Turning a fro-yo store into a fashion show, Chrissy Teigen, 40, wowed as she stepped out without her bra on Monday, June 29.

Teigen stopped by The Bigg Chill in Westwood, Los Angeles, to announce a Cravings collaboration built around four new sweet treats.

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On Full Display

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Image of Chrissy Teigen went braless at event for her brand Cravings.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen went braless at event for her brand Cravings.

Showing up at the event wearing a tight mint midi-length knit dress from designer Jacquemus, a pair of see-through slingback heels and completing the look with bedazzled Miss Dior sunglasses, she looked camera-ready as she grabbed a bite and smiled for photos outside of the popular spot.

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Image of Chrissy Teigen seen enjoying herself recently in LA.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen seen enjoying herself recently in LA.

Wearing her hair in a summery shoulder-length bob and full glam, she brought along one of her sons — who looked super cute in a pink polo shirt — khaki shorts and white sneakers.

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'What’s Your Guess!?'

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Image of Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to tease upcoming collab with The Bigg Chill.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to tease upcoming collaboration with The Bigg Chill.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is a lifestyle, food, and kitchenware brand founded by the television personality and model. She first launched with a series of best-selling cookbooks, but has now expanded the brand into retail and consumer goods, with her most recent announcement being the collaboration.

On the brand's Instagram page, she began teasing the announcement to her 1.3 million followers on Friday, June 26, with the cryptic caption "What’s your guess!? 👀." Fans ran to the comment section, and some even guessed correctly.

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Image of She brought along one of her four kids for the event.
Source: MEGA

She brought along one of her four kids for the event.

Then, to confirm, she posted a video of her young children enjoying the desserts, set to release on July 6, captioning the post, "YOU GUESSED IT! ✨ We can’t wait to partner with a family favorite @thebiggchill ✨ Join us TOMORROW to be the first to try our four new treats for FREE and meet Chrissy! 2:00 to 3:00 at Bigg Chill! Can't wait to see you all there!"

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Her Career

Image of After being discovered, she began her career on the TV show 'Deal or No Deal.'
Source: MEGA

After being discovered, she began her career on the TV show 'Deal or No Deal.'

Teigen's career began when she was unexpectedly discovered while working in a surf shop, which led to her first gig as a briefcase model on the popular TV show Deal or No Deal.

After that, she broke into the modeling scene through Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition, before expanding her resume further and being featured on magazine covers for major outlets, such as Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Since then, other than being focused on her brand Cravings, she is a proud mother-of-four with her husband, famous pop star John Legend.

The couple, who have been together for nearly two decades, met in 2006 before getting married five years later. Over the years, they have become one of Hollywood's favorite and most relatable couples.

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