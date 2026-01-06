Chrissy Teigen Almost Has a Wardrobe Malfunction in Busty Black Bikini During Family's Getaway: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama!

The model shared a carousel of photos from her latest vacation with husband John Legend and their kids, but one standout shot quickly grabbed fans’ attention. In the first snap, Teigen rocked a matching black bikini top and bottom that showed off plenty of skin and nearly stole the show.

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram One photo showed the model wearing a black bikini that nearly caused a wardrobe mishap.

Shot from a low angle, the pic highlighted how close the look came to a wardrobe mishap. Teigen accessorized with a gold body chain that draped from her neck to her midriff, layering it with another necklace and multiple ear piercings. She stared confidently into the camera, serving full vacation glam. “giddy up !!!” she wrote in the caption.

In the next photo, the vibe softened. Teigen leaned back as Legend kissed her cheek under a moody pink glow, with both stars coordinating in sleek black outfits. Things heated up again in the third image, where Teigen slipped into a plunging black one-piece while sitting at the edge of a boat, soaking in the moment.

The post also included a playful video of the couple riding a mechanical bull — with Legend laughing as he tumbled off — along with a sweet clip of Teigen strolling along the sand with their youngest daughter, Esti Maxine, who was born in 2023. Teigen and the “All of Me” singer are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, born in 2016, son Miles Theodore, born in 2018, and son Wren Alexander, who arrived via surrogate in 2023.

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram The post also included sweet and playful moments with Chrissy Teigen's family.

Teigen has previously opened up about the challenges of raising four children. "For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies," she told People in August 2023. "There's a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough. I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved."

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram;MEGA Chrissy Teigen shared vacation photos with John Legend and their children.

Legend has also drawn inspiration from his family life, channeling it into his music. In August 2024, he announced his children’s album, My Favorite Dream. "I want our babies AND yours to find joy and inspiration and comfort from this music," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I hope it helps them fall in love with music and helps them cope with all the worries and challenges they may have."

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram The couple has been open about parenthood and past hardships.