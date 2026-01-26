or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoCOUPLES

Chrissy Teigen Claims She's Never Let One Rip in Front of John Legend: 'I Keep the S--- Alive!'

Photo of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen revealed she’s never farted or pooped in front of husband John Legend.

Profile Image

Jan. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen has a surprising secret behind her 12-year marriage to John Legend: she’s never farted or pooped in front of him.

“For all he knows, I have never farted or pooped,” the 40-year-old model told E! News at a Netflix event on Tuesday, January 20. “You got to keep the s--- and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways. I won’t say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Chrissy Teigen said she never farted or pooped in front of John Legend.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen said she never farted or pooped in front of John Legend.

Article continues below advertisement

During the joint interview at the premiere of The Rundown, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar chimed in, revealing that separate bathrooms have helped her maintain a 23-year marriage to Freddie Prinze, Jr.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sarah Michelle Gellar shared that having separate bathrooms helps her marriage.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared that having separate bathrooms helps her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Teigen and Legend, 47, tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed four children — Luna, 9, Miles, 7, and two-year-old twins Esti and Wren. The couple renewed their vows in a star-studded ceremony in Italy to celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2023.

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, Teigen emphasized the importance of partnership while navigating the challenges of parenting. “I think it’s really important to be complete partners in crime,” she told Well+Good. “I love the mentality of ‘us against the world.’ Even when you have kids, never forget your relationship as partners and lovers—that’s so important.”

When times get tough, she noted the importance of teamwork. “Sometimes I don’t want to make John feel good, and I’m sure he has the same with me, but it’s my keen advice to do it anyway,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had been married for over a decade.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had been married for over a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Teigen and Gellar’s intimate tips on marital bliss join the ranks of other celebrity insights on healthy relationships.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been married for over 13 years.
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been married for over 13 years.

In September 2025, Matthew McConaughey revealed that downsizing to a queen-sized bed has strengthened his bond with wife Camila Alves. “Get rid of that son of a b----,” he advised on larger beds, noting the benefits of being “shoulder to shoulder.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.