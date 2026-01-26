Chrissy Teigen Claims She's Never Let One Rip in Front of John Legend: 'I Keep the S--- Alive!'

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen has a surprising secret behind her 12-year marriage to John Legend: she’s never farted or pooped in front of him. “For all he knows, I have never farted or pooped,” the 40-year-old model told E! News at a Netflix event on Tuesday, January 20. “You got to keep the s--- and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways. I won’t say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do.”

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen said she never farted or pooped in front of John Legend.

During the joint interview at the premiere of The Rundown, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar chimed in, revealing that separate bathrooms have helped her maintain a 23-year marriage to Freddie Prinze, Jr.

Source: MEGA Sarah Michelle Gellar shared that having separate bathrooms helps her marriage.

Teigen and Legend, 47, tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed four children — Luna, 9, Miles, 7, and two-year-old twins Esti and Wren. The couple renewed their vows in a star-studded ceremony in Italy to celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2023.

In 2018, Teigen emphasized the importance of partnership while navigating the challenges of parenting. “I think it’s really important to be complete partners in crime,” she told Well+Good. “I love the mentality of ‘us against the world.’ Even when you have kids, never forget your relationship as partners and lovers—that’s so important.” When times get tough, she noted the importance of teamwork. “Sometimes I don’t want to make John feel good, and I’m sure he has the same with me, but it’s my keen advice to do it anyway,” she shared.

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had been married for over a decade.

Teigen and Gellar’s intimate tips on marital bliss join the ranks of other celebrity insights on healthy relationships.

Source: MEGA Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been married for over 13 years.