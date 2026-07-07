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Chrissy Teigen's Cleavage Spills Out of Her Bathing Suit During European Vacation With Family: Photos

Image of Chrissy Teigen showed off her cleavage while on vacation with her family.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen showed off her cleavage while on vacation with her family.

July 7 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

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Chrissy Teigen gave fans a glimpse at her most recent family vacation with a behind-the-scenes carousel of photos posted to her Instagram — but that was not all that she shared.

In the post from Monday, July 6, Teigen included a selfie with her daughter where she can be seen wearing a strapless terracotta bathing suit that put her cleavage on full display. Keeping the look beach-ready, she wore her hair down and accessorized only with her stunning engagement ring from husband John Legend.

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Stunning Selfie

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Image of Chrissy Teigen shared a selfie with her young daughter.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen shared a selfie with her young daughter.

Teigen's daughter wore a cute neon orange one-piece with her hair in two pigtails. Taking a different approach to her captions, Teigen wrote, "Ok attempting diff captions again but I really hate it. This is umm me and my daughter" before continuing to describe each photo in the rest of her slide.

The sweet family seemed to have enjoyed their European trip, from sightseeing to boat rides, catching up on jet lag, and even getting to watch their famous father perform.

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A Beautiful Family

Image of Chrissy Teigen and her family posed for a photo.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and her family posed for a photo.

Her almost 40 million followers made sure to comment on the post.

"I think she looks the most like you. BEAUTIFUL," one fan said about Teigen and her daughter.

Another person commented, "I always look forward to your photo dump, you have such a lovely family ❤️."

A third said, "I love how your family does so much together."

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Nearly 2 Decades Together

Image of The couple met in September 2006.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

The couple met in September 2006.

Teigen and Legend have been together for almost 20 years and are one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They are known for their relatable approach to their busy careers while raising a family.

The couple first met in September 2006 on the set of Legend's music video for his song "Stereo," in which Teigen was cast as the singer's love interest. After filming, they started hanging out, going on dates, and officially started dating shortly after.

A Mother of 4

Image of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have four children together.
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have four children together.

About five years later, Legend proposed to Teigen in December 2011 during a trip to the Maldives. They were legally married at a New York City courthouse in September 2013 and, just a few days later, had a more formal, romantic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy — 10 years later, returning to renew their vows in front of friends and family.

Together they share four children. Their oldest daughter, Luna, was born in 2016, their first son, Miles, was born in 2018, Esti was born in January 2023, and their fourth, Wren, was born in June 2023 via surrogate.

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