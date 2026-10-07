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Christa Pike Is 'Angry' and 'Confused' After Uttering First Words Since Botched Execution, Lawyers Claim: 'Where Am I and Who Are You?'

Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONL USA

Christa Pike uttered her first words since her execution attempt.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

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Christa Pike uttered her first words after her botched execution attempt.

The 50-year-old, who became the youngest woman to receive the death penalty in 1995, awoke on October 6, almost one week after the execution failed.

"Where am I and who are you?" she demanded from her hospital bed, alert for the first time since her September 30 lethal injection.

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'Angry and Confused'

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Christa Pike
Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

Lawyers previously said Christa Pike was brain dead.

Hours earlier, attorneys claimed that Pike was brain dead and would soon be taken off life support.

But now she's conscious and talking, TMZ reported, albeit "angry and confused" about what is happening to her after she'd solemnly prepared herself for death.

"I just want to say that I'm going to leave this world the way I've spent most of my life, and that is with love," she told her spiritual advisor right before she was supposed to be executed.

The Tennessee woman reportedly has a blood clot in one arm and severe swelling in both hands and limbs. She is unable to swallow or move her arms and it is unclear how much function she will regain.

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Christa Bike
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Onlookers saw Christa Pike breathing and snoring following her injection.

Witnesses who watched her execution conducted by the Tennessee Department of Corrections revealed they saw the woman speaking, breathing and snoring after the first dose of pentobarbital was administered.

Officials then injected another round of the deadly substance, but Pike's condition remained unchanged.

"We could all hear her breathing," one witness alleged, shortly before the media witnesses were asked to leave the viewing area as officials reassessed.

Pike was soon rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where she arrived "swollen, burned and blistered."

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Christa Pike
Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

Christa Pike was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

The woman was unconscious and hooked up to a ventilator for several days before uttering her first words. She remains under full guard at the hospital and is handcuffed to the bed despite her restricted mobility.

As for the cause of the failed death penalty, her attorneys theorized the execution team may not have realized that the IV lines were improperly placed or that her veins had "blown."

They speculated the fatal injection may have entered her body outside her veins, evidenced by Pike complaining of arm pain shortly before her second dose.

Christa Pike
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike was charged for killing her classmate.

Pike was given the death penalty more than 30 years ago for torturing and murdering her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The then-18-year-old confessed to the crime and was sentenced to death in 1996. Had her execution succeeded, Pike would have been the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years.

In the wake of her surviving two lethal injection doses, Gov. Bill Lee has suspended all other executions for the rest of the year as the state investigates what went wrong.

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