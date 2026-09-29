TRUE CRIME NEWS Tennessee Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Says She Shares 'Uniquely Female Issues' With Lindsay Clancy and Feels a 'Kinship' Ahead of Execution for 1995 Murder Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS, AP Christa Pike, 50, said she feels a 'kinship' with Lindsay Clancy days before her scheduled September 30 execution in Tennessee. Brittany Vincent Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Christa Pike, 50, stated that she felt a “kinship” with Lindsay Clancy in an interview before her scheduled execution on September 30. Clancy is charged with murdering her three children and had a mistrial declared at her triple-murder trial in September. If the lethal injection is carried out, Pike will be the first woman to be put to death by the state of Tennessee in more than 200 years.

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'Uniquely Female Issues'

Source: FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE/AP Pike said she and Clancy are 'both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues.'

“I feel a kinship with Lindsay," Pike said. "We are both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues,” Pike stated. “One thing is different, however, is that times have changed a lot on awareness of women’s issues since I was put on trial.” “I am pleased she received a mistrial and is getting the help she needs. There are so many women who don’t get the help they need: me and others,” Pike added. When asked whether jurors might have been more sympathetic if she had been tried today, she said she believes they would be, “because science about brain development has evolved.” Attorneys representing Pike reportedly interviewed her for The Times in person on September 24 at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

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Lindsay Clancy's Mistrial

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy’s triple-murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4.

Clancy is accused of strangling to death her three young children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, at their home in Duxbury, Mass., on January 24, 2023. Her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, found Lindsay outside after she had attempted to take her own life, in an act that left her paralyzed from the waist down, and then found the children in the basement. The defense has maintained that she suffered from postpartum psychosis triggered (or exacerbated) by overmedication and inadequate mental health services. The prosecution maintains that she intentionally and knowingly murdered her children. On Friday, September 4, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial based upon a hung jury. No trial date was established during a September 29 status hearing regarding the possibility of retrying Lindsay, but another hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 2, according CNN. Lindsay continues to be held in state custody at a psychiatric hospital.

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Murder at Age 18

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Pike was 18 when she and two others lured Colleen Slemmer, 19, to a remote area of the University of Tennessee’s agricultural campus in January 1995.

In January 1995, Christa, along with Tadaryl Shipp (her then-boyfriend) and her friend Shadolla Peterson, lured Colleen Slemmer, 19, a fellow student at Knoxville Job Corps, to a remote location on the University of Tennessee agricultural campus. There, Colleen was stabbed and beaten to death. A pentagram was carved into her chest during the assault. Christa was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and subsequently given the death penalty in March 1996. Tadaryl, at age 17 and ineligible for the death penalty, received a prison term of life with the opportunity for parole. Shadolla pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was given six years of probation.

The Governor Refuses to Intervene

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said on September 28 that he would not intervene in Pike’s execution.