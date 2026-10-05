Christa Pike Asked Last Meal Money Be Given to Homeless Before Botched Execution

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Christa Pike's request regarding her last meal wasn't about herself. Amidst all the information being unearthed following Pike's botched execution, new reports claim that Pike allegedly asked for her last meal money to be given to the homeless, per the New York Times.

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Source: TDOC Christa Pike's request regarding her last meal wasn't about herself, but for the homeless, per reports.

Before her botched execution that left her between life and death, Pike was offered the chance to choose a last meal. For this, she was allocated $20, per the Tennessee prison rules. However, Pike reportedly requested that the money allocated be used to buy pizza for the homeless people in downtown Nashville instead.

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Christa Pike's Execution Went Awry

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike reportedly requested that the money allocated for her last meal should be used to buy pizza for the homeless people in downtown Nashville instead.

The following morning, after her last meal money request, Pike was scheduled to be executed at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, along the Cumberland River on the outskirts of Nashville. However, that turned out to be a failed execution attempt, as nothing went according to plan. For the death penalty, Pike was supposed to be injected with 2 lethal injections. But even after being administered both of them, she complained of pain in her arm before becoming unconscious and snoring. Following the mishap, Pike was rushed to a local hospital. According to the latest reports and updates from her lawyers, she is still unconscious and even needs a ventilator.

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What Went Wrong With Pike's Execution?

Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Christa Pike was scheduled to be executed at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, along the Cumberland River on the outskirts of Nashville.

While nothing is known as of yet about what exactly went wrong with the execution, the Tennessee Department of Correction has said that it followed its lethal injection protocol to the letter. The protocol, however, does not specify what should happen if even two attempts to kill a condemned prisoner fail. For those unversed, Pike, 50, was sentenced to death for torturing and murdering a classmate, Colleen Slemmer, with her boyfriend and a friend when she was 18. Though she acknowledged that she initially did not have any regrets for the crime, Pike claimed she ultimately grew to regret her actions over the decades of physical isolation she was exposed to in prison.

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Following the failed execution attempt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has since halted the sole remaining execution of Christa Pike this year.