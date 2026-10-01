TRUE CRIME NEWS Horror Ensues as Christa Pike Survives Botched Execution After Supreme Court Cleared Way for Tennessee to Put Her to Death Source: TDOC ; UNPLASH Christa Pike’s lethal injection was halted after the execution procedure failed at Tennessee’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Tennessee to execute Christa Pike, but the state's lethal injection attempt ultimately failed, leaving her alive and prompting Gov. Bill Lee to suspend all remaining executions for the year. Following an eleventh-hour legal battle that reached the nation's highest court, Pike, 50, was subjected to a lethal injection procedure at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Wednesday, September 30. Pike expressed peace and love, stating she was ready to be free, before later noting physical distress as the procedure unfolded.

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'I'm Ready to Be Free'

Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA Christa Pike said her arm felt like it was about to burst open after being administered a lethal injection.

“I’m going to leave this world the way I spent most of my life,” she said. “And that is with love,” Pike said, adding that she loved her detractors as much as she loved the people on her side. “I’m at peace, I’m ready to be free. This is a happy day,” she finished. After the injection, she said a spot on her arm felt like it was about to burst open. “Does it happen like that?” she asked as her spiritual advisor told her to relax. “I’m trying,” she said, reportedly smiling as a tear rolled down her cheek.

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Christa Pike Remained Breathing and Responsive After Her Attempted Execution

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike was still breathing and responsive 40 minutes after her attempted execution.

However, the execution was unsuccessful — attorneys reported she was still breathing and responsive 40 minutes after the procedure, resulting in an unprecedented breakdown in the state's capital punishment protocol. “Soon after, Pike began to snore. Her snoring grew louder, and TDOC shut the curtain again at 8:05 p.m. Despite requests from witnesses, the curtain remained shut, and witnesses could only listen to the process, until 8:53 p.m. At that point, the mic from the execution chamber cut out, and the warden asked the media witnesses to exit the room. Pike was still breathing,” noted The Nashville Banner. Pike was convicted of the 1995 torture and murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer when Pike was 18 years old. She remained the only woman on Tennessee's death row for nearly three decades.

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike was on death row for nearly three decades after the 1995 torture and murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay of execution just an hour before it was scheduled to begin, citing unresolved claims regarding childhood trauma and abuse. Hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6–3 to vacate the stay and allow the execution to proceed. After receiving two doses of pentobarbital, Pike was found to be alive and conscious, leading prison officials to transport her to an outside hospital via ambulance. In the wake of the failed execution, Gov. Lee ordered a comprehensive, independent third-party review of the incident and suspended all remaining state executions scheduled for the remainder of the year.

Christa Pike Transported to Off-Site Medical Facility

Source: TDOC Christa Pike was transported to an off-site medical facility after surviving a lethal injection.