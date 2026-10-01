Horror Ensues as Christa Pike Survives Botched Execution After Supreme Court Cleared Way for Tennessee to Put Her to Death
Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Tennessee to execute Christa Pike, but the state's lethal injection attempt ultimately failed, leaving her alive and prompting Gov. Bill Lee to suspend all remaining executions for the year.
Following an eleventh-hour legal battle that reached the nation's highest court, Pike, 50, was subjected to a lethal injection procedure at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Wednesday, September 30.
Pike expressed peace and love, stating she was ready to be free, before later noting physical distress as the procedure unfolded.
'I'm Ready to Be Free'
“I’m going to leave this world the way I spent most of my life,” she said. “And that is with love,” Pike said, adding that she loved her detractors as much as she loved the people on her side. “I’m at peace, I’m ready to be free. This is a happy day,” she finished.
After the injection, she said a spot on her arm felt like it was about to burst open.
“Does it happen like that?” she asked as her spiritual advisor told her to relax.
“I’m trying,” she said, reportedly smiling as a tear rolled down her cheek.
Christa Pike Remained Breathing and Responsive After Her Attempted Execution
However, the execution was unsuccessful — attorneys reported she was still breathing and responsive 40 minutes after the procedure, resulting in an unprecedented breakdown in the state's capital punishment protocol.
“Soon after, Pike began to snore. Her snoring grew louder, and TDOC shut the curtain again at 8:05 p.m. Despite requests from witnesses, the curtain remained shut, and witnesses could only listen to the process, until 8:53 p.m. At that point, the mic from the execution chamber cut out, and the warden asked the media witnesses to exit the room. Pike was still breathing,” noted The Nashville Banner.
Pike was convicted of the 1995 torture and murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer when Pike was 18 years old. She remained the only woman on Tennessee's death row for nearly three decades.
- Christa Pike Execution Abruptly Halted to Review Child Abuse Claims Moments Before Tennessee's First Death Penalty in 200 Years
- Megyn Kelly Calls Out Comments From Florence Pugh, Jake Tapper and Other Celebs Who Condemned Cornell 7: 'You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About'
- Feds Say Vermont Man Vowed to Kill Donald Trump and Plant Bomb at White House in Multiple Online Threats
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay of execution just an hour before it was scheduled to begin, citing unresolved claims regarding childhood trauma and abuse. Hours later, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6–3 to vacate the stay and allow the execution to proceed.
After receiving two doses of pentobarbital, Pike was found to be alive and conscious, leading prison officials to transport her to an outside hospital via ambulance.
In the wake of the failed execution, Gov. Lee ordered a comprehensive, independent third-party review of the incident and suspended all remaining state executions scheduled for the remainder of the year.
Christa Pike Transported to Off-Site Medical Facility
“We have a lot of questions,” said John North, a media witness from Knoxville who attended Pike’s original trial, during the press conference. “And the Department of Correction has a lot of answers they need to provide the public.”
After 11 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Corrections issued The Nashville Banner the following statement: “The Tennessee Department of Correction followed every step of the State’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office. The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility.”