or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > celeb health
OK LogoHEALTH

Christian Singer Natalie Grant Issues Urgent Health Warning After Fall Leads to Emergency Surgery: Don't 'Ignore Your Body'

image of Natalie Grant.
Source: MEGA; @NATALIEGRANT/INSTAGRAM

Grant recalled tripping over a brick while walking to dinner with her family, initially thinking, 'Oh, maybe I broke a rib.'

Profile Image

Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Grant is urging fans to take unusual physical symptoms seriously after a seemingly minor fall left her bleeding internally and requiring emergency surgery.

"God created our body in such a way that it gives us signs," the 54-year-old singer said as she warned people not to "ignore your body" until "it's too late."

After getting injured, Grant ignored the pain for a dinner date. Her condition rapidly worsened, and doctors saved her from a potentially ruptured bladder.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Reveals How a Fall Led to Internal Bleeding

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Natalie Grant urged fans not to 'ignore your body' after a fall left her bleeding internally.
Source: @NATALIEGRANT/INSTAGRAM

Natalie Grant urged fans not to 'ignore your body' after a fall left her bleeding internally.

The Grammy-nominated singer recalled that the accident happened after she and her husband helped their daughter move into her college dorm room.

"I thought, 'Oh, maybe I broke a rib' or 'Man, that's gonna leave a bruise' or 'I kind of knocked the wind out of me,'" she recalled.

Even though it hurt, Grant thought the pain would pass and pushed through the night.

Article continues below advertisement

Doctors Warned Grant Her Bladder Could Rupture

image of Grant revealed that doctors rushed her into surgery after discovering her kidney was bleeding.
Source: UNSPLASH

Grant revealed that doctors rushed her into surgery after discovering her kidney was bleeding.

Doctors struggled to find the cause of Grant's illness at first. Once she was in the ICU, they discovered a bleeding kidney and that she couldn't urinate.

"I had a catheter so you could see the blood kept filling. I wouldn't stop bleeding, and I think that's when they were like we've got to get you in for surgery and figure out what's going on. They all let me know like if you wouldn't have come in, like I talked about maybe [going to a bigger hospital], and they said, 'No you were really smart to come as fast as you could and get here as quickly as you can,' because if I didn't, my bladder would have actually ruptured, and I wouldn't have known it," Grant explained.

During the emergency, the mother-of-three worried most about her daughters, especially the one with her at the hospital who faints at the sight of blood, and the other two back in Nashville.

She also wondered why she had pushed through her own discomfort instead of canceling their plans.

MORE ON:
celeb health

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Confirms She Has Fully Recovered After Surgery

image of Grant confirmed she had fully recovered following her hospitalization.
Source: @NATALIEGRANT/INSTAGRAM

Grant confirmed she had fully recovered following her hospitalization.

Months later, checkups showed Grant’s internal injuries had healed. However, she also learned she had broken a rib during the fall, which turned out to be the most painful part of her recovery.

The singer underwent a final cystoscopy to examine her urinary tract, along with an ultrasound to assess her condition.

Grant noted that an exam revealed a scar from her injury, which she saw through her faith. "You actually can see a scar from where it was and there's I'm like, there's a sermon in that," she explained.

Reflecting on how differently the emergency could have unfolded, Grant "thanked" her medical team and "God."

Grant Reflects on Dolly Parton Tribute

Grant said Dolly Parton's performance of 'How Great Thou Art' inspired her emotional tribute.
Source: MEGA

Grant said Dolly Parton's performance of 'How Great Thou Art' inspired her emotional tribute.

Grant also discussed her recent tribute to Dolly Parton at the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, held October 6 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and hosted by Tauren Wells.

"I'm not gonna sing nine to five or some of her greatest hits, like how do we make this work?" she recalled wondering.

Grant chose to focus on the country star's faith, inspired by her performance of "How Great Thou Art."

"And it was really in looking and reading and remembering and knowing the story of Dolly's faith and how much her faith mattered to her, guided her, led her to the way she lived her life, to the ways she loved people, to the fact she was sure of who she was," she explained.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.