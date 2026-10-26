Christian Singer Natalie Grant Issues Urgent Health Warning After Fall Leads to Emergency Surgery: Don't 'Ignore Your Body'

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Natalie Grant is urging fans to take unusual physical symptoms seriously after a seemingly minor fall left her bleeding internally and requiring emergency surgery. "God created our body in such a way that it gives us signs," the 54-year-old singer said as she warned people not to "ignore your body" until "it's too late." After getting injured, Grant ignored the pain for a dinner date. Her condition rapidly worsened, and doctors saved her from a potentially ruptured bladder.

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Grant Reveals How a Fall Led to Internal Bleeding

Source: @NATALIEGRANT/INSTAGRAM Natalie Grant urged fans not to 'ignore your body' after a fall left her bleeding internally.

The Grammy-nominated singer recalled that the accident happened after she and her husband helped their daughter move into her college dorm room. "I thought, 'Oh, maybe I broke a rib' or 'Man, that's gonna leave a bruise' or 'I kind of knocked the wind out of me,'" she recalled. Even though it hurt, Grant thought the pain would pass and pushed through the night.

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Doctors Warned Grant Her Bladder Could Rupture

Source: UNSPLASH Grant revealed that doctors rushed her into surgery after discovering her kidney was bleeding.

Doctors struggled to find the cause of Grant's illness at first. Once she was in the ICU, they discovered a bleeding kidney and that she couldn't urinate. "I had a catheter so you could see the blood kept filling. I wouldn't stop bleeding, and I think that's when they were like we've got to get you in for surgery and figure out what's going on. They all let me know like if you wouldn't have come in, like I talked about maybe [going to a bigger hospital], and they said, 'No you were really smart to come as fast as you could and get here as quickly as you can,' because if I didn't, my bladder would have actually ruptured, and I wouldn't have known it," Grant explained. During the emergency, the mother-of-three worried most about her daughters, especially the one with her at the hospital who faints at the sight of blood, and the other two back in Nashville. She also wondered why she had pushed through her own discomfort instead of canceling their plans.

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Grant Confirms She Has Fully Recovered After Surgery

Source: @NATALIEGRANT/INSTAGRAM Grant confirmed she had fully recovered following her hospitalization.

Months later, checkups showed Grant’s internal injuries had healed. However, she also learned she had broken a rib during the fall, which turned out to be the most painful part of her recovery. The singer underwent a final cystoscopy to examine her urinary tract, along with an ultrasound to assess her condition. Grant noted that an exam revealed a scar from her injury, which she saw through her faith. "You actually can see a scar from where it was and there's I'm like, there's a sermon in that," she explained. Reflecting on how differently the emergency could have unfolded, Grant "thanked" her medical team and "God."

Grant Reflects on Dolly Parton Tribute

Source: MEGA Grant said Dolly Parton's performance of 'How Great Thou Art' inspired her emotional tribute.