Will Friedle Recalls Waking Up 'Badly Peeing Blood' Before Rushing to Hospital for Kidney Stone

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Will Friedle's Wife Recognized Something Was Wrong

Source: MEGA Will Friedle credited his wife, Susan Martens, with recognizing his concerning appearance.

Friedle's wife, Susan Martens, quickly became concerned when she noticed a change in his appearance. "She looks at me and she could tell she’s like, 'You had no color in your face,'" Friedle said. "I was like, 'Well, because I just peed it all away… I need to go to the hospital,'" he added. The hospital was crowded, leaving Friedle on a stretcher in a hallway until a room became available. Doctors eventually identified a kidney stone that he could pass naturally without undergoing a procedure.

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Will Friedle Recalls A 'Boy Meets World' Moment At Hospital

Source: MEGA Will Friedle recounted a nurse referencing his Eric Matthews character from 'Boy Meets World.'

During his stay, Friedle met a nurse who recognized him as Eric Matthews from Boy Meets World. "For some reason on this day in that hospital, I was more famous than I’ve ever been in my life," he recalled. "[The nurse] goes, 'So you have a copay. It’s not much because your insurance is going to pay most of it. Blessed to have some good insurance. So here you go,'" Friedle added.

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Source: MEGA Will Friedle discussed avoiding prescribed pain medication while recovering from a kidney stone.

Friedle then recalled how the nurse referenced his iconic character during their interaction. "'And oh, you want to put it on a credit card?’ I’m like, 'Yeah, sure.' I reach over and I hand her the credit card… and then she looks at me [and] she goes, 'Feenay. Fee-hee-nay,'" he said. Friedle shared his reaction to the unexpected moment. "Just filled up a glass with blood, but thank you!" he recalled.

Will Friedle Avoided Painkillers As Book Tour Approaches

Source: MEGA Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel are set to promote their memoir, 'Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World,' on a November book tour.