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Will Friedle Recalls Waking Up 'Badly Peeing Blood' Before Rushing to Hospital for Kidney Stone

Photo of Will Friedle
Source: MEGA

Will Friedle recalled waking up with blood in his urine before seeking medical care.

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Oct. 9 2026, Updated 4:21 a.m. ET

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Will Friedle recalled being rushed to the hospital after he "woke up badly peeing blood," with doctors later diagnosing the Boy Meets World star with a kidney stone.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old actor shared the experience with his "Pod Meets World" podcast co-hosts Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel. He explained to them how he went to the hospital on Saturday, October 3, after noticing the alarming symptom.

"You just think you’re going to the bathroom and then you’re like, 'Oh my God, something inside me is horribly broken,'" he said.

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Will Friedle's Wife Recognized Something Was Wrong

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Image of Will Friedle credited his wife, Susan Martens, with recognizing his concerning appearance.
Source: MEGA

Will Friedle credited his wife, Susan Martens, with recognizing his concerning appearance.

Friedle's wife, Susan Martens, quickly became concerned when she noticed a change in his appearance.

"She looks at me and she could tell she’s like, 'You had no color in your face,'" Friedle said.

"I was like, 'Well, because I just peed it all away… I need to go to the hospital,'" he added.

The hospital was crowded, leaving Friedle on a stretcher in a hallway until a room became available. Doctors eventually identified a kidney stone that he could pass naturally without undergoing a procedure.

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Will Friedle Recalls A 'Boy Meets World' Moment At Hospital

Image of Will Friedle recounted a nurse referencing his Eric Matthews character from 'Boy Meets World.'
Source: MEGA

Will Friedle recounted a nurse referencing his Eric Matthews character from 'Boy Meets World.'

During his stay, Friedle met a nurse who recognized him as Eric Matthews from Boy Meets World.

"For some reason on this day in that hospital, I was more famous than I’ve ever been in my life," he recalled.

"[The nurse] goes, 'So you have a copay. It’s not much because your insurance is going to pay most of it. Blessed to have some good insurance. So here you go,'" Friedle added.

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Image of Will Friedle discussed avoiding prescribed pain medication while recovering from a kidney stone.
Source: MEGA

Will Friedle discussed avoiding prescribed pain medication while recovering from a kidney stone.

Friedle then recalled how the nurse referenced his iconic character during their interaction.

"'And oh, you want to put it on a credit card?’ I’m like, 'Yeah, sure.' I reach over and I hand her the credit card… and then she looks at me [and] she goes, 'Feenay. Fee-hee-nay,'" he said.

Friedle shared his reaction to the unexpected moment.

"Just filled up a glass with blood, but thank you!" he recalled.

Will Friedle Avoided Painkillers As Book Tour Approaches

Image of Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel are set to promote their memoir, 'Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World,' on a November book tour.
Source: MEGA

Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel are set to promote their memoir, 'Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World,' on a November book tour.

However, due to his condition, the doctor prescribed OxyContin to help Friedle manage the process of passing the kidney stone naturally. But he said he preferred to avoid the medication because of concerns about its risks.

"I’m going to do my best to not go anywhere near that stuff. Too many horror stories," he told the podcast listeners.

Friedle is also preparing for an upcoming book tour with his longtime gang, Strong, 46, and Fishel, 45.

The trio is scheduled to promote their memoir, Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World, beginning November 9 at Bookends in Ridgeway, New Jersey.

The two-week tour is scheduled to conclude on November 20 at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, Illinois.

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