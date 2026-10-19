or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > cnn
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Christiane Amanpour Says Goodbye to CNN After '43 Fantastic Years' Following Confession David Ellison's Network Takeover 'Concerned' Her

Photo of Christiane Amanpour.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN.

Oct. 19 2026, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Veteran anchor Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN after 43 years as Donald Trump ally David Ellison gets set to take over the network.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” she said in a statement released on October 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Christiane Amanpour May Have Hinted at Reason for Departure

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amanpour is no fan of Ellison.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour is no fan of David Ellison.

Amanpour, 68, intimated that Ellison's $110 billion merger of CNN parent company Warner Brothers into his Skydance umbrella may have factored into her decision. She said she "will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral."

The comment harkens back to a comment she made last month, when she voiced her concern about what she called the “ideological realignment” of CBS under Ellison's leadership and the concern she had over Ellison taking over her network.

"I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about a corporate thing that’s underway, but I am, obviously, as a person, as a journalist with a record, concerned,” Amanpour told an audience in London. “And I’m concerned based on what’s happened to the other things that he’s taken over already like CBS News right? I mean, do I have to list what’s happening there?”

Article continues below advertisement

Christiane Amanpour Aims to Leave by June

Photo of Amanpour is winding down until she departs in June.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour is winding down until she departs in June.

Amanpour, who has struggled with ovarian cancer, clarified that she will end her daily shows on CNN and PBS by the end of this year, then work a weekly show at the network through June.

She added she "will be continuing my successful podcast 'The Ex-Files' with Global" and that she looks "forward to interesting new projects down the line."

MORE ON:
cnn

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another Departure Under David Ellison

Photo of Amanpour is leaving quickly after Ellison's takeover.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour is leaving quickly after David Ellison's takeover.

Amanpour's departure is reminiscent of the early exodus of veteran CBS talent at the start of Ellison's reign.

When Ellison handed journalist Bari Weiss the keys to CBS News despite her having no broadcast television experience, veteran talent including Anderson Cooper, John Dickerson, Maurice DuBois, Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega either left or were booted from the network within months.

Amanpour was critical of the damage Ellison had done to CBS News and particularly 60 Minutes when she spoke in London.

Amanpour was an anchor of 60 Minutes from 1996 to 2005.

CNN Sends Christiane Amanpour Off

Photo of Amanpour worked at CNN for 43 years.
Source: MEGA

Christiane Amanpour worked at CNN for 43 years.

CNN has not clarified whether the new ownership factored into Amanpour's decision.

Mark Thompson, CNN's editor-in-chief since 2023, said in a statement, “I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

“Christiane has been a household name around the world for decades," he wrote. "Yet she began more than 40 years ago not as one of the biggest stars in CNN’s history, but as a news desk assistant in our Atlanta newsroom. Famously, one of her bosses told her back then that she didn’t have what it took to become a foreign correspondent — or to hold any on-air role at all. Boy, did she prove him wrong!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.