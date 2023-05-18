CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Blasts Network for Airing Donald Trump's Town Hall: 'I Would Have Dropped the Mic'
CNN employees did not approve of Donald Trump's town hall!
One of the network’s journalists Christiane Amanpour recently bashed the network for their coverage of the event, also adding that she was appalled by the former president’s behavior during the broadcast.
At the event, which drew a whopping 3.3 million viewers, Trump called CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins a "nasty person." Amanpour said if she were in Collins’ position, she would have "dropped the mic" when he insulted her. The reporter also mentioned that she had a conversation with CNN’s CEO Chris Licht about the incident and expressed that the ex-commander-in-chief should not be able "to appear in that particular format."
"We know Trump and his tendencies, everyone does," Amanpour said. "He just seizes the stage and dominates, no matter how much flack the moderator tries to aim at the incoming. It doesn’t often work."
Many questioned the network for giving Trump a platform following his reputation for bigotry, hate and lying. The 76-year-old was also recently found liable for sexual abuse of former columnist E. Jean Carroll. Amanpour shared she hopes the public will still tune into CNN after this unsatisfactory decision.
"I hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered. That you believe we can survive and rebuild that trust," she noted, describing the town hall as "an earthquake."
Following the TV special, Trump himself claimed the town hall was a successful event.
"I was happy to do it," the father-of-five told Fox News Digital. "I got the word out to millions of people that would generally not hear this point of view concerning things such as the border, inflation, the economy, energy independence, the Afghanistan catastrophe and more."
"CNN is taking a lot of heat," the republican politician continued. "I think CNN did the right thing by putting me on – all you have to do is look at their fantastic ratings."
CNN seemed to have agreed with Trump’s claims as they recently promoted Collins, who hosted the event for the network.
The former The Daily Caller reporter will begin anchoring CNN’s primetime slot at 9 p.m. in June.
