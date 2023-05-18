CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Blasts Network for Airing Donald Trump's Town Hall: 'I Would Have Dropped the Mic'

"We know Trump and his tendencies, everyone does," Amanpour said. "He just seizes the stage and dominates, no matter how much flack the moderator tries to aim at the incoming. It doesn’t often work."

Many questioned the network for giving Trump a platform following his reputation for bigotry, hate and lying. The 76-year-old was also recently found liable for sexual abuse of former columnist E. Jean Carroll. Amanpour shared she hopes the public will still tune into CNN after this unsatisfactory decision.