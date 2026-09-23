Critics Slam '60 Minutes' Ratings Drop While Supporters Trumpet Gains Under Bari Weiss

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Media World Divided Over '60 Minutes' Ratings Debacle

Source: @REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER/YOUTUBE '60 Minutes' ratings dropped despite interview with Patrick Clancy.

According to the final Nielsen Big Data and Panel Ratings, Sunday's episode, which marked the second episode of 60 Minutes Season 59, averaged 6.77 million viewers, per Mediaite. Among these, 1.083 million viewers fell into the target 25-54 demographic. This put the iconic news program 15% down in total viewers and 31% down in the target demo from its season premiere. However, when compared to last season’s ratings from the same episode, the total viewership marked a 5% increase while the audience in the 25-54 demo witnessed an 18% rise. Per Nielsen data, both percentages marked the largest year-over-year increase for a second episode of the show since 2017.

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Source: @THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE '60 Minutes' had been losing viewership over the years.

What complicated the situation, though, was the fact that Sunday's episode marked the third consecutive season in the news program where the second episode garnered less than 7 million viewers. As a reference, 60 Minutes’ second episode in 2001 drew an average viewership of 16.9 million and the average remained over 10 million until 2016. The quarter-hour numbers also showed that viewership declined as the program continued, with the total viewership averaging at 6.3 million in the last 15 minutes of the show. Meanwhile, the target audience dropped as low as 956,000.

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'60 Minutes' Continues to Garner Attention Over Ratings Drop

Source: @THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE '60 Minutes' Season 59 Episode 2 retained more viewership than last season's same episode.

Per the data New York Post cited, Sunday's episode’s roughly 6.5 million average viewership marked an increase from last season’s 6.454 million viewers for the same episode. Particularly because around 1.1 million viewers in the demo showcased a 20% rise from last year's 917,000 viewers in the 25-54 bracket. To clarify, last season's premiere drew around 10.026 million viewers before dropping sharply to 6.454 million for the second episode, meaning the show retained roughly 64% of viewers.

Source: @REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER/YOUTUBE '60 Minutes' Season 59's second episode was the third lowest ranked episode since 2001.