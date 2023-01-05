Christie Brinkley, 68, Stuns In Steamy New Swimsuit Snaps — Photos
Nearly five decades after her modeling chops first shot her to international stardom, storied supermodel Christie Brinkley is still glowing at 68!
On Tuesday, January 3, the iconic cover girl took to social media with a series of stunning steamy snaps depicting her soaking up the sun while relaxing on a boat in the tropical locale of Turks and Caicos.
The mom-of-three appeared to be all smiles during her getaway, donning a pretty pink one-piece swimsuit paired with a coral and white patterned cover up tied around her waist. The Sports Illustrated maven completed the look with an adorable knit bucket hat and her signature beachy blonde tresses shimmering down her shoulders.
“Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos!” she wrote alongside the snaps in a message to her 816,000 Instagram followers.
“May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset,” she continued, before informing her fans of an upcoming television appearance from her “home here on Parrot Cay we call ‘Lucky House.’”
Shortly after hitting “share,” several of Brinkley’s famous pals flocked to her comments section with well-wishes for the new year.
Alongside Victoria’s Secret alum Lily Aldridge and designer Jill Stuart, who respectively commented a string of heart emojis under the Parks and Recreation star’s post, swimwear designer Melissa Odabash offered a sweet message to the model.
“Wow you look insane just stunning,” she wrote alongside several heart and swimsuit emojis.
”I miss it!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” added actress Alaia Baldwin.
Not long before her post seemingly broke the internet, Brinkley opened up about her secret to aging gracefully, citing variety as a key element in looking as stunning as she did when she first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1979.
"I get bored if I do the same thing,” she explained. “You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that,I feel great.”