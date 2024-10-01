'She Doesn't Work Out': Thin Christina Aguilera Gets Backlash for Promoting Exercise Class Amid Ozempic Accusations — Watch
Christina Aguilera is under fire for promoting a workout class amid mounting concerns she's using Ozempic to lose weight.
On Friday, September 27, the superstar surprised gym-goers at a Barry's Bootcamp establishment in West Hollywood, Calif., showing off her slim frame in the process.
"Thank you for having me @barrys 🏋🏼♀️🖤🏃🏼♀️➡️," the mom-of-two, 43, captioned the video, which showed her at an exercise class, drinking a smoothie and interacting with fans.
Several of Aguilera's Instagram followers had an issue with the singer endorsing the gym amid rumors she's been using weight-loss drug Ozempic — something she's never confirmed on denied.
"Promoting a gym when the reason she got so skinny has nothing to do with exercise hahaaha," one person commented on the post, while another claimed, "But she doesn’t work out soooooooo🙃."
"Wait she lost all that weight because of ozampic not exercise," assumed a third, while a fourth individual questioned, "Does she actually work out?
The crooner recently addressed her changing figure over the years in an August interview with Glamour.
"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker,’" Aguilera recalled. "Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"
Though people's rude remarks bothered her years ago, she no longer lets the hate get under her skin.
"I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on," she said. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."
While the pop star hopes to teach her kids to love themselves as is, she knows they too could deal with body image issues.
"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again," the "Genie in a Bottle" vocalist explained. "You just want the best for your kids. 'I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world. But they have to learn their own lessons.”
Aguilera shares daughter Summer Rain, 10, with fiancé Matt Rutler and son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.