Christina Aguilera Looks Unrecognizable Amid Ozempic and Plastic Surgery Rumors: Watch

Source: MEGA; @xtinaelsalvador/Instagram

Christina Aguilera looked unrecognizable amid Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Christina Aguilera looked nearly unrecognizable during her recent appearance amid ongoing Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

On Thursday, November 21, the singer attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for H&M’s flagship store reopening. However, the noticeable changes in her face and figure were hard to miss.

Source: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera posted an Instagram Story to tell fans about the event.

Before the event, Aguilera teased on her Instagram Story, writing, "NEW YORK CITY I'M HERE. I have a special surprise for you. I'm going to be at the new H&M store grand opening in Times Square today @ noon. I want to meet you all, see you soon.”

Source: @mariax_aguilera/Instagram
At the event, Aguilera showcased her toned physique in a simple black shirt tucked into shiny, high-waisted gold micro shorts from the brand. She paired the look with a long black velvet coat, left unbuttoned at the front and over-the-knee black heeled boots.

Her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle, while she kept accessories minimal, opting for only a pair of sparkling silver earrings. For her makeup, she went for a glamorous look, featuring voluminous lashes, soft eye shadow, a warm blush to highlight her cheekbones and a satin nude lip color.

Source: @samuel.j.jarrett/Instagram

The pop star looked nearly unrecognizable at a recent event in New York City.

The “Beautiful” hitmaker beamed as she stood outside the newly refurbished store, holding a large pair of scissors to cut the red ribbon. She was accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, who wore a cozy gray pullover and matching slacks. After the ribbon was cut, the two hugged one another.

Some were shocked by the singer's appearance, with one fan writing: "But who is this surgeon doing plastic on these celebrities that were looking haggard to now looking so good and young have y'all seen Lindsay Lohan, Christina Aguilera and Demi Moore??" while another said, "Christina Aguilera found the time machine!"

A third user added: "I gotta take a moment to put the stan wars behind us and actually appreciate how good Christina Aguilera has been looking omg."

Source: @xtinaelsalvador/Instagram
Despite her confident demeanor, Aguilera has recently faced scrutiny over her appearance, sparking speculation about possible Ozempic use and going under the knife.

Although the singer hasn't directly commented on her weight loss, she has previously talked about her struggles with body image.

Source: @xtinaelsalvador/Instagram

Christina Aguilera, now in her 40s, continues to block out the noise when people comment on her body.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she explained in an interview with Glamour. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

Over the years, Aguilera has learned to block out negativity.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion," she said. "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business.”

Source: @xtinaelsalvador/Instagram

The singer confidently flaunted her toned figure in high-waisted gold shorts and a black velvet coat.

The mom-of-two now has a positive outlook on her physique.

"Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale,” she told Marie Claire. “It's noise I block out automatically. I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."

Now, sources close to Aguilera said she's more confident than ever.

“Christina’s all about looking as s--- as she can these days,” an insider shared with Life & Style. “She’s constantly showing off her body and parading around in skin-tight clothes.”

