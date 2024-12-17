Christina Aguilera's Dating History: All Men She Dated and Was Linked To
Enrique Iglesias
Christina Aguilera sparked dating rumors with Enrique Iglesias in the late 1990s after collaborating on several songs. Reports claimed they hooked up at one point, but the pair never confirmed their relationship.
Fred Durst
Fred Durst ignited rumors when he asked Aguilera to be his date to the 2000 Grammy Awards. However, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer turned down his invitation, putting an end to the speculation.
Jorge Santos
Aguilera dated Jorge Santos, one of her backup dancers, from 2000 to 2002. He inspired two of her songs, "Infatuation" and "Underappreciated."
Carson Daly
Aguilera was linked to Carson Daly long before they worked together on The Voice, though the rumors eventually fizzled out as they both remained mum about the reports.
Jordan Bratman
The "Lady Marmalade" singer found love again with Jordan Bratman in 2002. After two years of dating, they got engaged in February 2005 and tied the knot in November of the same year.
On January 12, 2008, Aguilera and Bradman welcomed their first and only child together, Max.
However, she ended their marriage by filing for divorce in October 2010, saying things "were so unhealthy" for both of them.
"I knew I had to end it. I really didn't want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up. When you're unhappy in your marriage, your children are the ones who suffer. That's the last thing I wanted for my son," Aguilera told People.
Matthew Rutler
Aguilera eventually moved on with Matthew Rutler, whom she met on the set of Burlesque, where he worked as a production assistant. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day 2014, and welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, a few months later.
Reflecting on their instant connection, she told People, "Matthew is a special person. We had a really strong friendship in the movie. He's the kind of person you could spend hours on the phone talking to and all of a sudden it's daylight."
In 2015, Aguilera opened up about walking down the aisle with her fiancé in the future.
"Having just moved into a beautiful new home we call 'the Sanctuary,' having a baby, and now being so excited to get back to work, I have my hands full, and am not in a rush to set a date," she said, referring to their wedding. "I want to plan it and cherish the moment, while not feeling rushed."