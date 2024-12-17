Christina Aguilera's Dating History: All Men She Dated and Was Linked To

The "Lady Marmalade" singer found love again with Jordan Bratman in 2002. After two years of dating, they got engaged in February 2005 and tied the knot in November of the same year.

On January 12, 2008, Aguilera and Bradman welcomed their first and only child together, Max.

However, she ended their marriage by filing for divorce in October 2010, saying things "were so unhealthy" for both of them.

"I knew I had to end it. I really didn't want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up. When you're unhappy in your marriage, your children are the ones who suffer. That's the last thing I wanted for my son," Aguilera told People.