Christina Aguilera Declares She's Feeling 'Hot and Unbothered' While Showing Off Slim Figure in Lace Dress: Photos

Source: @xtina/instagram

Christina Aguilera knows she looks good!

By:

April 8 2025, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Christina Aguilera is feeling herself!

The superstar kicked off the week by posting two sultry shots on Instagram and captioning them, "hot and unbothered."

Source: @xtina/instagram

Christina Aguilera said she was feeling 'hot and unbothered' while showing off her body on Instagram.

In the first Monday, April 7, snap, the Hollywood beauty, 44, held the camera from a high angle to show off her glam look, which featured a black lace floor-length dress, two silver necklaces and a pair of silver earrings. She had her platinum blonde tresses styled in a half-up, half-down look with a bun.

In the second shot, Aguilera showed off her slimmed down frame in the somewhat see-through frock, which also had a plunging neckline.

Source: @xtina/instagram

The singer has been showing off her frame more than ever after losing weight.

The mom-of-two's fans gushed over her beauty in the comments section of the upload, with one writing, "Always perfect Xtina, love you forever!!!! ❤️❤️."

"You are hot and unbothered since day one my loveee ❤️🔥🔥 Love this caption!!" declared a second supporter, while a third called the star "absolutely gorgeous."

Several of Aguilera's Instagram followers also begged her to release a new album, with her last, Aguilera, having come out in 2022.

Source: mega

The pop star said she no longer cares about people's opinions on her appearance.

The pop star has been flaunting a thinner body over the past several months, leading some to accuse her of using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

The "What a Girl Wants" vocalist hasn't confirmed or denied the allegations, but she did hit back at those making judgmental comments.

"This year, doing something a little different.This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation," she stated in a social media post last year. "I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do."

"Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there," the "Dirrty" crooner continued. "I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect..."

Source: mega

Aguilera explained how her body changing over the years led to people making negative comments.

As OK! reported, the Burlesque star revealed she struggled with body image over the years due to becoming famous at a young age.

"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,'” she said.

"I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion," Aguilera admitted. "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

