Christina Aguilera Declares She's Feeling 'Hot and Unbothered' While Showing Off Slim Figure in Lace Dress: Photos

The pop star has been flaunting a thinner body over the past several months, leading some to accuse her of using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

The "What a Girl Wants" vocalist hasn't confirmed or denied the allegations, but she did hit back at those making judgmental comments.

"This year, doing something a little different.This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation," she stated in a social media post last year. "I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do."