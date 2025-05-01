Christina Aguilera's Skinny Figure Shocks Fans After Posing for New Photoshoot: 'Ozempic Queen'

The pop icon, 44, shared a behind-the-scenes look of a recent sultry photoshoot in a video montage on Wednesday, April 30.

The "Lady Marmalade" crooner rocked a tiny white thong layered over black leggings with a white T-shirt and oversized beret. In the Instagram Reel, she switched between several looks, including a champagne-colored mini dress.

Aguilera also sported an off-the-shoulder white mini dress, accessorized with a thick, studded belt and mesh tights. She kept her hair teased and voluminous as a paper mask that read "Original" framed her eyes.

At one point in the video, she took her wig off and thrust it into the air as a male model sat on his knees and hugged her waist. The musician gave a nod to androgynous style, wearing a skin-tight corset on top of a white dress shirt and black tie.

She captioned the photoshoot recap, "work & play," with a kiss emoji as the song "LA LA LA (Love You Like)" by Duce Haus played.