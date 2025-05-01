Christina Aguilera's Skinny Figure Shocks Fans After Posing for New Photoshoot: 'Ozempic Queen'
Christina Aguilera is aging backward.
The pop icon, 44, shared a behind-the-scenes look of a recent sultry photoshoot in a video montage on Wednesday, April 30.
The "Lady Marmalade" crooner rocked a tiny white thong layered over black leggings with a white T-shirt and oversized beret. In the Instagram Reel, she switched between several looks, including a champagne-colored mini dress.
Aguilera also sported an off-the-shoulder white mini dress, accessorized with a thick, studded belt and mesh tights. She kept her hair teased and voluminous as a paper mask that read "Original" framed her eyes.
At one point in the video, she took her wig off and thrust it into the air as a male model sat on his knees and hugged her waist. The musician gave a nod to androgynous style, wearing a skin-tight corset on top of a white dress shirt and black tie.
She captioned the photoshoot recap, "work & play," with a kiss emoji as the song "LA LA LA (Love You Like)" by Duce Haus played.
Fans were floored by her ageless physique, with several calling her a "baddie" and "queen."
"Idk what the h--- she's done, but the fact that she looks like she just stepped out a time machine is CRAZY!" one person wrote. "This takes Me back to TRL with Carson Daly real bad!"
Aguilera shared more videos from her Carcy Magazine shoot throughout the week, including a Tuesday, April 29, Instagram Reel showcasing all her different outfits. She strutted away from the camera in a see-through, polka dot frock as an old-school, static TV sat on a folding table in the back.
She captioned the social media post, "lemme serve @carcymagazine," to the track "ExtraL" by JENNIE and Doechii.
The day before, she published a carousel featuring 13 finished photos from the day, including a close-up cover shot of her bright blue eyes and platinum blonde locks.
Users were suspicious of how the "Reflection" singer looked suspiciously "different."
"Something is fishy," one user said, while another quipped, "Ozempic queen."
However, several of her celebrity friends celebrated her "stunning" images in the comments section.
"ICONIC," former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger wrote.
"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper added that she looked "insane."
In August 2024, Aguilera assured that she does not take the public's comments about her body to heart.
"I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on," she told Glamour. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."
The mom-of-two has suffered scrutiny over her figure for more than two decades.
"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s," she said. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she’s getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"