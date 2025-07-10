NEWS Christina Aguilera Glows in 'Magic Hour' Selfie After Major Weight Loss: Photos Source: MEGA; @xtina/Instagram After undergoing a weight loss transformation, Christina Aguilera flaunted her snatched jawline and major glam in new photos taken during 'magic hour.'

Article continues below advertisement

What a girl wants? This glow! Christina Aguilera flaunted her snatched jawline and signature glam in new photos taken during “magic hour.” “magic hour recharge 🌅✨,” Aguilera, 44, captioned the sultry snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, July 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera Stuns in a 'Magic Hour' Selfie

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera showed off her snatched jawline in a new 'magic hour' selfie.

In the photos, the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress served a radiant glow as she snapped a few selfies, flaunting her sculpted jawline and flowing blonde locks. Sticking to her makeup staples — lined lips and bold eyeliner — she kept the accessories simple with silver hoops and a gold pendant necklace. Fans in the comments section, eager for new music from the hitmaker, were quick to ask what exactly she was bouncing back from.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera's Fans Are Begging for New Music

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera's fans questioned what she was 'recharging' from.

“Recharging from? Working so hard on a new album that will probably never be released anytime soon? Probably,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “IT’S HIGH TIME YOU RELEASED A BRAND NEW ALBUM AND ERA! WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN WAITING FOR? (And yes, I meant it all in capital letters)” “That kind of beauty paired with new vocals would truly break the internet. It’s time to feed the fans, legend! 💅🎤✨,” a third quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera Showed Off Major Weight Loss in Recent Years

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera's fans are hungry for new music.

Although Aguilera has yet to release new music, fans have noticed the musician has gone through a dramatic weight loss transformation over the years. After debuting a noticeably slimmer frame at the 2024 Grammys and losing more pounds in the months that followed, fans began to question if Aguilera turned to the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic, given the medication’s popularity within Hollywood. The “Come on Over” singer had yet to confirm or deny use of the drug, however, she’s been vocal that she doesn’t “give a f---” about the opinions.

Christina Aguilera Has Yet to Confirm Ozempic Rumors

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera faced accusations she used Ozempic to help with weight loss.