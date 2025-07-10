Christina Aguilera Glows in 'Magic Hour' Selfie After Major Weight Loss: Photos
What a girl wants? This glow! Christina Aguilera flaunted her snatched jawline and signature glam in new photos taken during “magic hour.”
“magic hour recharge 🌅✨,” Aguilera, 44, captioned the sultry snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, July 9.
Christina Aguilera Stuns in a 'Magic Hour' Selfie
In the photos, the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress served a radiant glow as she snapped a few selfies, flaunting her sculpted jawline and flowing blonde locks. Sticking to her makeup staples — lined lips and bold eyeliner — she kept the accessories simple with silver hoops and a gold pendant necklace.
Fans in the comments section, eager for new music from the hitmaker, were quick to ask what exactly she was bouncing back from.
Christina Aguilera's Fans Are Begging for New Music
“Recharging from? Working so hard on a new album that will probably never be released anytime soon? Probably,” one user wrote.
Meanwhile, another fan added, “IT’S HIGH TIME YOU RELEASED A BRAND NEW ALBUM AND ERA! WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN WAITING FOR? (And yes, I meant it all in capital letters)”
“That kind of beauty paired with new vocals would truly break the internet. It’s time to feed the fans, legend! 💅🎤✨,” a third quipped.
Christina Aguilera Showed Off Major Weight Loss in Recent Years
Although Aguilera has yet to release new music, fans have noticed the musician has gone through a dramatic weight loss transformation over the years. After debuting a noticeably slimmer frame at the 2024 Grammys and losing more pounds in the months that followed, fans began to question if Aguilera turned to the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic, given the medication’s popularity within Hollywood.
The “Come on Over” singer had yet to confirm or deny use of the drug, however, she’s been vocal that she doesn’t “give a f---” about the opinions.
Christina Aguilera Has Yet to Confirm Ozempic Rumors
“I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” she told Glamour in August 2024. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”