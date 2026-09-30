Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Body During Provocative Dance on a Boat in Italy: Watch

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Christina Aguilera is making the most of her time under the Italian sun! The pop star recently gave fans a glimpse of her trip to Portofino, Italy, where she shared a video of herself dancing on a boat while taking in the sunny views.

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Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM Christina Aguilera gave fans a glimpse of her Italian getaway with a playful boat video.

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In the clip, Aguilera wore a white sleeveless top, loose white pants and sunglasses as she moved to “DANCE” by Slayyyter. With sparkling blue water and gentle waves in the background, the singer looked like she was fully embracing vacation mode. The Life of the Party star kept the moment playful as she danced around the boat and occasionally posed for the camera. Her blonde hair blew in the breeze as she enjoyed the ride.

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‘Me Time’

Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM The singer danced to Slayyyter's ‘DANCE’ while enjoying the sunny views around Portofino.

“me time 😝🛥️🌊🇮🇹✨,” she captioned the post. Slayyyter also showed her support in the comments section, writing, “🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🙏🏻🙏🏻💗💗💗.” The trip also included Aguilera’s longtime makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, who joined her for the Italian escape. She also shared a snapshot with Ortega as they enjoyed drinks. The "Dirrty" hitmaker then stretched out on the yacht in another pic, while wearing a blue bandana.

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Aguilera Packed on the PDA With Matthew Rutler

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Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM The getaway came shortly after Aguilera and fiancé Matthew Rutler were seen showing affection during their Mediterranean trip.

The Italian trip comes just days after Aguilera and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, were spotted getting affectionate during their Mediterranean getaway. The photos shared by Page Six showed Aguilera, 45, wearing the same outfit as Rutler playfully swung his fiancée around as they sailed. Meanwhile, Rutler, 41, kept things casual in a light blue T-shirt and khakis. He then finished the look with black sunglasses while holding a drunk-looking Aguilera around the waist.

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Inside Their Longtime Romance

Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM The couple have been engaged since 2014 and are not rushing to get married.

Aguilera and Rutler first met on the set of Burlesque, where Aguilera played Alice Marilyn and Rutler worked as a production assistant. They began dating later that year, in 2010, around the same time the “Genie in a Bottle” singer filed for divorce from her first husband, Jordan Bratman. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014. That August, they welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain. Aguilera is also mom to her son, Max Liron Bratman, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Why Aguilera Isn't Rushing to Get Married