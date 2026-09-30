Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Body During Provocative Dance on a Boat in Italy: Watch
Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Christina Aguilera is making the most of her time under the Italian sun!
The pop star recently gave fans a glimpse of her trip to Portofino, Italy, where she shared a video of herself dancing on a boat while taking in the sunny views.
In the clip, Aguilera wore a white sleeveless top, loose white pants and sunglasses as she moved to “DANCE” by Slayyyter. With sparkling blue water and gentle waves in the background, the singer looked like she was fully embracing vacation mode.
The Life of the Party star kept the moment playful as she danced around the boat and occasionally posed for the camera. Her blonde hair blew in the breeze as she enjoyed the ride.
‘Me Time’
“me time 😝🛥️🌊🇮🇹✨,” she captioned the post.
Slayyyter also showed her support in the comments section, writing, “🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🙏🏻🙏🏻💗💗💗.”
The trip also included Aguilera’s longtime makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, who joined her for the Italian escape.
She also shared a snapshot with Ortega as they enjoyed drinks. The "Dirrty" hitmaker then stretched out on the yacht in another pic, while wearing a blue bandana.
Aguilera Packed on the PDA With Matthew Rutler
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The Italian trip comes just days after Aguilera and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, were spotted getting affectionate during their Mediterranean getaway.
The photos shared by Page Six showed Aguilera, 45, wearing the same outfit as Rutler playfully swung his fiancée around as they sailed.
Meanwhile, Rutler, 41, kept things casual in a light blue T-shirt and khakis. He then finished the look with black sunglasses while holding a drunk-looking Aguilera around the waist.
Inside Their Longtime Romance
Aguilera and Rutler first met on the set of Burlesque, where Aguilera played Alice Marilyn and Rutler worked as a production assistant.
They began dating later that year, in 2010, around the same time the “Genie in a Bottle” singer filed for divorce from her first husband, Jordan Bratman.
The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014. That August, they welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain.
Aguilera is also mom to her son, Max Liron Bratman, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
Why Aguilera Isn't Rushing to Get Married
As for when Christina and Matthew will officially tie the knot, the "Moves Like Jagger" songstress doesn't appear to be in a hurry.
A source told Us Weekly in 2023, "There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other."