Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Cleavage in Seductive Valentine's Day Photo
Christina Aguilera gave fans a glimpse inside of her Valentine's Day plans!
On February 19, the singer, 44, shared a few photos, simply leaving three emojis on the post. "💌🌹🍰," she captioned the post, which included her wearing a black top which showed off her cleavage, while she rested on a bed with rose petals alongside her.
In another snapshot, it looked like the blonde babe, who is engaged to Matthew Rutler, ordered a lot of food poolside with rose petals all around.
Of course, people loved seeing the "Beautiful" songstress living her best life.
One person wrote, "The QUEEN 🌹🌹🌹," while another added, "Looking like a DREAM😍."
A third person added, "Dayum! The 4th pic... 🔥🔥🔥 Serving face and body also on Valentine's Day ✨💘."
Aguilera, who shares son Max with her ex Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer Rain with her fiancé, has been busy as of late, as she's been touring all over the world.
On February 18, she wrote, "Abu Dhabi 🌙✨ Thank you for an incredible night," and prior to that, she gushed over her visit to South America.
"Rio and São Paulo, you guys were an absolute dream. Thank you for singing your hearts out with me and showing me so much love. I already miss your energy 💚 Til next time 💫," she said.
As OK! previously reported, Aguilera shot back at accusations she used weight-loss medication to slim down.
"this year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE.No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation.I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect.Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do.And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there. I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect..." she captioned the empowering video.
Naturally, Aguilera's fans cheered her on. One person wrote, "You go girl! Love you so much 😍," while another said, "This message is reallly important, maybe the most ❤️🙌🏼 we need to stay true to ourselves, no matter the opinion of others 🙌🏼."