Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Cleavage in Seductive Valentine's Day Photo

As OK! previously reported, Aguilera shot back at accusations she used weight-loss medication to slim down.

"this year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE.No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation.I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect.Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do.And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there. I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect..." she captioned the empowering video.