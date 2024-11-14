Christina Aguilera Gives Rare Glimpse at Her 2 Kids and Flaunts Slimmed Down Body in New Photos
Christina Aguilera is living the good life!
On Wednesday, November 13, the singer shared several new photos that featured rare snaps of her two kids, images from a family vacation and a few pictures of her in full glam.
"Unseen bits 📸🎞️💖," the blonde beauty, 43, captioned the Instagram upload.
Fans were excited to see the "Genie in a Bottle" crooner's son, Max, 16, and daughter Summer, 10, whom she has kept out of the spotlight over the years.
"Max is your twin Mamas. Such beautiful moments. Thanks for sharing with us! ❤️," one supporter gushed in the comments section, while another noted, "Omg Max is so big... Beautiful family 🥰."
Aguilera welcomed her son with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and shares her youngest with fiancé Matt Rutler, who also appeared in some of the photos. The couple has been engaged since 2014 but have not shared any plans to officially walk down the aisle as of yet.
The pop star flaunted her slimmed down physique in the images as well, something she's been doing more often since losing weight.
Though some have accused the star of using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, she hasn't confirmed or denied the accusations — but she has spoken out about struggling with body image throughout her decades-long career.
The superstar explained to Glamour that once she turned 21, "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she’s getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"
While the former coach of The Voice used to let people's critiques get to her, she declared, "I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on."
"It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business," the Burlesque actress noted.
That being said, the mother-of-two knows her children will likely go through the same experience.
"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again," she spilled. "You just want the best for your kids. I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world. But they have to learn their own lessons."