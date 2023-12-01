'I Have No Idea Who That Is': Christina Aguilera's Unrecognizable Appearance Shocks Fans — Watch
Christina Aguilera's appearance in her #WhatsInMyBag TikTok has viewers in disbelief.
In the three-minute video, the star goes through her purse to reveal what kind of things she carries around with her on an average day, but all anyone could discuss in the comments section was her new look.
"No way thats Christina Aguilera😲," one person wrote, while another said, "That is 100% not Christina Aguilera. I have no idea who that is?"
"Wait, What? Is that woman Christina Aguilera? 😱," questioned another TikTok user.
The mom-of-two, 42, wore a black off-the-shoulder top and black pants, accessorizing with a chunky silver necklace. The star's long platinum blonde locks were styled in waves, and though she rocked her usual full face of glam makeup, she looked different than she has in the past.
Some believe the change came courtesy of popular weight loss drug Ozempic.
"That's Ozympic [sic] Aguilera," one person declared, while another said, "I need Ozempic."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others thought the pop star resembled a Kardashian, though some felt she just looked like a younger version of herself.
"Is it me or she looks like 2000s xtina," said one admirer, while a second echoed, "She looks like early 2000s Xtina wow."
- Christina Aguilera Admits To Getting Anti-Wrinkle Injections To Help Her Feel More 'Self-Assured' As She Ages
- Gwen Stefani's New Look Has Fans Comparing Her to a Doll: 'What Did She Do to Her Face?'
- Ariana Grande's Drastically Different Look in New TikTok Sparks Worry From Fans: 'I'm So Concerned About Her'
The "Come on Over Baby" crooner admitted earlier this year that she's had beauty treatments done to her face — though she hinted she doesn't go overboard.
"I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion,"she explained in an interview of using Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection.
"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," Aguilera said, noting she wants to maintain a "natural look. We like expression, especially in my line of work."
Nonetheless, the Burlesque actress insisted she doesn't view "aging as a negative" thing.
"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older," dished the superstar. "That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."
"I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others," the blonde beauty noted. "Things are going to change as you grow older — especially as women. I started performing at around 6 in my hometown, and I never stopped."
"Being in the public eye is an added element that can complicate your view of yourself. People are going to have an opinion no matter what you do, no matter what you wear," The Voice alum concluded. "The artistry always comes first to me."