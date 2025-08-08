or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Christina Aguilera
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Aguilera Just Turned Heads Again in a Tight Blue Dress — and the Timing Couldn't Be Better

aguilera sultry photo shoot
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera stunned in new photos as she wore a tight blue dress that showed off her curves.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera just turned heads again — and the timing couldn’t be better.

The pop diva had fans doing a double take after she dropped a series of jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, rocking a plunging blue dress with a high slit that hugged every curve.

Article continues below advertisement

With a glowing sunset behind her, the 44-year-old posed like a pro, her platinum blonde hair falling perfectly over her shoulders as she gave the camera a fierce look.

“Chasing sunsets 💙💙,” she wrote in the caption. The post blew up fast, earning more than 89,000 likes in just six hours.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina Aguilera wore a tight blue dress in new Instagram photos.
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera wore a tight blue dress in new Instagram photos.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In one shot, she leaned forward, letting the wind catch her hair as she served up some fierce look and cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

In another candid photo, she looked away from the lens, flashing her toned legs.

Of course, her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer posed during sunset with her blonde hair blowing in the wind.
Source: MEGA

The singer posed during sunset with her blonde hair blowing in the wind.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re so ready for the new era! 💙,” one fan gushed.

MORE ON:
Christina Aguilera

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another chimed in, “OMG my heart 😮😮😍😍 what a serve mama 🤩🤩🤩 ahhh so gorgeous!!! Yassss yassss yasssss.”

“Looking amazing!❤️‍🔥🔥🔥 Should we expect a new video?🧔🏻🤔,” someone else asked.

“It’s giving ‘Genie In a Bottle.’ 🩵,” another follower wrote, catching the throwback vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan went big, writing, “Here’s to the next era, packed with music videos, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable performances at award shows and on TV. We’re dreaming of a world tour, and please, don’t forget to stop by Brazil… I’ll love you forever! 💙.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina Aguilera also opened up about recording 'Beautiful.'
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera also opened up about recording 'Beautiful.'

Article continues below advertisement

Even Paris Hilton popped into the comments with a simple, “😍🔥🔥🔥.”

This racy post comes right after Aguilera revealed a fun behind-the-scenes detail about her 2002 signature hit “Beautiful.”

Turns out, one of the most memorable lines in the track wasn’t even supposed to make the cut — but a lucky mic catch changed everything.

Article continues below advertisement

She shared the story on a podcast when host Dev Griffin asked if it was true she recorded the iconic ballad, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in February 2003, while reclining.

“Lying down? I don’t know if I was coming up or down or whatever,” she joked. “But it was a special moment, because I had somebody else in the booth with me and I was feeling a little bit insecure, which taps into the song and the vulnerability of the moment. And that is where the beginning goes, ‘Don’t look at me.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Genie In a Bottle' singer said she's proud of her bold choices and would do it all again.
Source: MEGA

The 'Genie In a Bottle' singer said she's proud of her bold choices and would do it all again.

“It was real, and it was raw and authentic in the moment, and [producer] Linda [Perry] kept it in the song,” she explained. “Which actually embodies it perfectly, because it’s just introducing, like, ‘I’m insecure but trying to look at the positive and optimism of I’m beautiful no matter what.’”

That whispered line kicks off the song, featured on her Stripped album — the same record that gave fans some of her most unforgettable moments, including the emotional depth of “Beautiful” and the wild visuals in “Dirrty.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.