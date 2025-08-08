Christina Aguilera Just Turned Heads Again in a Tight Blue Dress — and the Timing Couldn't Be Better

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera just turned heads again — and the timing couldn’t be better. The pop diva had fans doing a double take after she dropped a series of jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, rocking a plunging blue dress with a high slit that hugged every curve.

Article continues below advertisement

With a glowing sunset behind her, the 44-year-old posed like a pro, her platinum blonde hair falling perfectly over her shoulders as she gave the camera a fierce look. “Chasing sunsets 💙💙,” she wrote in the caption. The post blew up fast, earning more than 89,000 likes in just six hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera wore a tight blue dress in new Instagram photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In one shot, she leaned forward, letting the wind catch her hair as she served up some fierce look and cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

In another candid photo, she looked away from the lens, flashing her toned legs. Of course, her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer posed during sunset with her blonde hair blowing in the wind.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re so ready for the new era! 💙,” one fan gushed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another chimed in, “OMG my heart 😮😮😍😍 what a serve mama 🤩🤩🤩 ahhh so gorgeous!!! Yassss yassss yasssss.” “Looking amazing!❤️‍🔥🔥🔥 Should we expect a new video?🧔🏻🤔,” someone else asked. “It’s giving ‘Genie In a Bottle.’ 🩵,” another follower wrote, catching the throwback vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan went big, writing, “Here’s to the next era, packed with music videos, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable performances at award shows and on TV. We’re dreaming of a world tour, and please, don’t forget to stop by Brazil… I’ll love you forever! 💙.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera also opened up about recording 'Beautiful.'

Article continues below advertisement

Even Paris Hilton popped into the comments with a simple, “😍🔥🔥🔥.” This racy post comes right after Aguilera revealed a fun behind-the-scenes detail about her 2002 signature hit “Beautiful.” Turns out, one of the most memorable lines in the track wasn’t even supposed to make the cut — but a lucky mic catch changed everything.

Article continues below advertisement

She shared the story on a podcast when host Dev Griffin asked if it was true she recorded the iconic ballad, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in February 2003, while reclining. “Lying down? I don’t know if I was coming up or down or whatever,” she joked. “But it was a special moment, because I had somebody else in the booth with me and I was feeling a little bit insecure, which taps into the song and the vulnerability of the moment. And that is where the beginning goes, ‘Don’t look at me.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Genie In a Bottle' singer said she's proud of her bold choices and would do it all again.