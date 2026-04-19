Christina Aguilera Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Long Blonde Hair for Short Bob: See Drastic Photos
April 19 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
Christina Aguilera didn't look like herself at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize ceremony event on April 18 in Santa Monica, Calif.
The pop star, 45, opted to get rid of her signature long blonde hair and donned a new look instead.
Christina Aguilera Decided to Wear a New Look for the Event
The "Beautiful" singer sliced her voluminous tresses and rocked a short but angular bob on the red carpet on Saturday evening.
Her famous platinum locks even featured bangs and the ends were curled inwards at the bottom.
Aguilera also donned a tight black off-the-shoulder latex gown for the event.
Fans Were Shocked at the Pop Star's Wild Hairdo
Fans were left scratching their heads over the new style and were confused over why the Grammy winner would change up her hair.
"She looks great, but that Lord Farquaad hairstyle? lol," a fan wrote on X. "Tf is that wig?"
"Interesting haircut," someone else noted. "Wtf is this?" Another fan simply called the hairstyle "shocking" and laughed at Xtina's ensemble. "Queen! Looking so good!" one said.
"Why is she wearing the Lord Farquaad hair? a user joked. "I need her in American Horror Story in this look."
- Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Slim Physique in Sizzling Topless Photo During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
- Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Pack on the PDA in Rare Outing as Singer Flaunts Slim Figure: Photos
- Christina Aguilera, 45, Turns Heads on Stage While Flaunting Her Curves in Tight-Fitting Bodysuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Christina Aguilera's Weight Loss in Recent Years Has Been Questioned
Aguilera attended the bash with longtime partner and fiancé Matthew Rutler. The pair met in 2010 on set of her musical flick Burlesque when he was working as a production assistant.
They announced their engagement in 2014 and they also share daughter Summer, 11. The "Dirrty" crooner is also a mom to son Max Liron, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. The former couple tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2011.
Rumors of Aguilera using Ozempic in recent years were also noticed at the Breakthrough Prize event as other fans gushed over how great she looked on the red carpet.
While she has never confirmed using the GLP-1 meds, she previously made it clear that she doesn’t “give a f---” about other opinions.
“I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” the "I Turn to You" artist told Glamour in August 2024. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”