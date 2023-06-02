Newlywed Bliss! Christina and Josh Hall's Most Adorable Moments From Their First Year of Marriage: Photos
Christina and Josh Hall recently celebrated one whole year of wedded bliss!
The married duo — who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022 — never fail to show off her envy-worthy love on social media! From hockey games, to trips to the farm and hanging out with her kids, the two love to highlight how happy they are together.
Despite loving family life with the Flip or Flop star's kids Taylor, 12, son Brayden, 7, and son Hudson, 3, Christina and her new hubby are not looking to have a little one of their own any time soon.
"We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she laughed at the idea. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good. Our hands are full."
"It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled," she gushed. "That's all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well."
For her brood, she could not ask for a better person than Josh to be their stepfather. "He's used to little kids, and he's taken it on really well and obviously loves them," Christina noted. "They idolize watching him chop down trees. He's very hands-on, and he does things himself. He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson."
"He just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?' He is three, and that's really what happens," she said.
Scroll through the gallery to see Christina and Josh Hall's cutest moments together in their first year of marriage:
The good looking couple posed by the rink on a hockey-themed date night.
- Christina Hall Reveals She Was in a 'Very Bad Place' Last Mother's Day Due to 'Extremely Unnecessary Custody Battle' With Ant Anstead
- Joanna Gaines, Christine Quinn & More: New Research Reveals The Highest Earning Real Estate & Home Improvement TV Stars
- HGTV Star Christina Hall Shows Off Makeup-Free Face & Vows To Stop Using 'Unrealistic' Filters: See Photos
Christina and Josh smiled for the camera with the Christina On the Coast star's children Brayden,7, and Taylor, 12, — and one adorable chicken!
The real estate investor and the HGTV star spent some time on a farm where they bonded with a pig.
Christina and Josh got spicy before leaving for a night out in a loved-up mirror selfie.
The picture perfect couple stayed close while taking in sweeping views before dinner.