Newlywed Bliss! Christina and Josh Hall's Most Adorable Moments From Their First Year of Marriage: Photos

"It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled," she gushed. "That's all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well."

For her brood, she could not ask for a better person than Josh to be their stepfather. "He's used to little kids, and he's taken it on really well and obviously loves them," Christina noted. "They idolize watching him chop down trees. He's very hands-on, and he does things himself. He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson."