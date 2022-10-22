OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Hall Jets Off On Vacation To 'Relax & Reset' As Ant Anstead Custody Drama Rages On

christina pp
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram
By:

Oct. 21 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Christina Hall is taking a break from the drama! The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram to show off her lavish getaway with hunky hubby Joshua Hall as her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead continues.

Article continues below advertisement
josh christina igjpg
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

"Much needed trip: relax and reset," she captioned a short video of their tropical vacation. "Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine. What a beautiful mini 🌙 with the best company."

CHRISTINA HALL SHOWS OFF CHILDREN TAYLOR & BRAYDEN AFTER VOWING TO KEEP SON HUDSON OFF SOCIAL MEDIA AMID CUSTODY BATTLE WITH ANT ANSTEAD

Joshua also shared a sweet snapshot of the newlyweds enjoying a dip in the infinity pool at Mexico’s One&Only Mandarina resort.

Article continues below advertisement
christina josh
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 17.

THROWING SHADE: CHRISTINA HALL REFLECTS ON DEALING WITH 'A**HOLES' AS NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE WITH ANT ANSTEAD RAGES ON

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued, before seemingly throwing shade at his wife's ex. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
christina ig
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

As OK! previously reported, the Flip or Flop alum has been embroiled in a heated legal battle with her ex since the Wheeler Dealers cohost was denied after filing for full custody of their 3-year-old son, Hudson.

In a recent court filing, the 43-year-old accused Christina of using their child for her own gain by featuring him on her television shows and sharing pictures of him on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented," the court documents read.

"Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."

Source: OK!

Christina later responded to the allegations in her own legal filing, claiming she never "exploited" Hudson.

"He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," she noted. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.