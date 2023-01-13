Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

The Flip or Flop alum is also excited about Christina in the Country, which premiered on HGTV and Discovery+ on January 12, as she got to work alongside her hubby.

"My new favorite project EVER - 'Christina in the Country' premieres on @hgtv and @discoveryplus January 12th at 8pm! I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We are enjoying all the perks of country living- the friendly people, clean air, nature and clear night sky. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true. Episode one features Josh’s sister Stacie and her husband Joel," she explained. "Expanding my brand and business is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I appreciate them trusting us to start this series with their home. Co- Producing this show with my husband, @unbrokenjosh, has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!"