Christina Applegate's Rep Addresses Report of Hospitalization in L.A. Amid MS Diagnosis

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Applegate's team is speaking out after reports claim she's been in the hospital for a month. “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast," her rep said in a statement. On Thursday, April 16, a news outlet reported that the 54-year-old actress has been in a hospital in Los Angeles since late March. She has been living with multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in June 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate has been open about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, Applegate has been open about what life with MS really looks like behind the scenes. While she’s learned to cope, she’s also been honest about how difficult it’s been. "I’m still sitting here like, ‘Boohoo, woe is me.’ I’m still mad about it," she said during a June 2024 episode of her podcast “MeSsy,” which she cohosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has also lived with MS for over two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The retired actress previously shared how difficult living with MS can be.

Article continues below advertisement

In her 2026 memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, published on March 3, the actress shared more about the early symptoms that began affecting her daily life. "When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

She also revealed that her condition is often triggered by infections and unpredictable symptoms. "I start vomiting, almost like my body is trying to stop the noise, too," she wrote. "Then I end up in the hospital again. I just want everything to stop. But it won’t stop."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate revealed more details about her condition in her book.

Article continues below advertisement

“For three years since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times,” Applegate said on her podcast. “That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star's memoir was released on March 3.

Article continues below advertisement

During a March 2024 appearance on “Armchair Expert” with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, she opened up about the physical toll the disease has taken. "(There are) sores all over my brain. My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot," she said, noting that her vision is not currently affected.