Christina Haack Has Been Dating CEO Christopher LaRocca 'for Months' as Ex Josh Hall Moves on With Model Stephanie Gabrys
New year, a new man for Christina Haack!
According to reports, the HGTV star and her ex Josh Hall have both moved on after filing for divorce in July 2024.
The blonde beauty, 41, recently started dating the CEO of Network Connex, Christopher LaRocca. The Orange County, Calif., based businessman and the TV personality have apparently been seeing each other “for a few months,” according to the Daily Mail.
“They’re always together and out and about around Newport,” a source spilled of the new lovebirds. “They even have traveled abroad and visited other countries together.”
The insider added they are “surprised” the pair have kept their romance under wraps as “they certainly don’t hide that they’re together” in person.
Haack and LaRocca first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted in since-deleted Instagram photos posted by Ferrari of Newport Beach in October 2024. The duo also both attended influencer Amy Sexton’s holiday party in Laguna Beach last month.
While the mother-of-three has sparked a new romance, her soon-to-be ex-husband has also found a partner.
“Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “Josh wasn’t trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match.”
Hall is reportedly dating Stephanie Gabrys, a model based in Nashville. Though the two have yet to put their love on display, they have interacted on social media, including when they both shared images from Big Sur, Calif., in September 2024.
The insider noted that Hall, 44, is “trying to live a more private life” because he “has no desire to be a celebrity” despite his marriage to Haack.
“He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret. Josh is just low-key,” the confidante shared. “He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what’s on the horizon. This is the happiest he’s been in some time.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair called it quits last summer and have been in a dramatic divorce battle ever since. Though this was Haack’s third marriage to hit the fan, she still sees herself saying “I do” again.
"I will always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually," she said. "But, not anytime soon."
Haack noted this time around things would be different, as she intends to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years.”
Before her marriage to Hall, Haack was wife to Tarek El Moussa, the father of her two eldest kids — Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — from 2009 to 2018. She then tied the knot with Ant Anstead in 2020 and welcomed Hudson, 5, before their 2021 split.
Us Weekly reported on Haack and Hall's new relationships.